Marquee full of mourners bids farewell to tragic farmer Richard Ruddell – 'much-loved' and 'generous' father-of-three

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eldest brother of tragic farmer Richard Ruddell has told a tent full of mourners his sibling was a generous and extremely hard-working man of faith.

George Ruddell was speaking at the funeral for Richard which, in a highly-unusual move, was conducted in a marquee on his farm to the west of Lurgan.

Aged 56, Richard died as a result of an accident while working in the fields on his farm on Friday evening.

He was a father of three, and was married.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 30/7/2024: A huge crowd attended the funeral service of Richard Ruddell which was held in a marquee on the Lurgan farmer's land. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

He was also a Christian and was involved with the Methodist Church, even going on overseas missions when he was younger.

George said the whole Ruddell family was "truly overwhelmed by the support which we have received from our neighbours and friends".

It is understood that the family planned the marquee because of the number of people expected to pay their respects.

In the end, the 1,000 seater marquee filled up, and perhaps another 100-plus people were sitting outside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 30/7/2024: The coffin of Lurgan farmer, Richard Ruddell is carried from the field where the funeral service was held on his own land in Co. Armagh. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

‘DEARLY-LOVED BROTHER, HUSBAND, FATHER’

"Last night around 60 men met up in this field at 6pm," George told mourners at the funeral.

"By 9pm the tent was up, and the seats were in position.

"It was a remarkable demonstration of what can be achieved quickly with experienced leadership and lots of willing hands…

"Before this tragedy occurred, we knew that we had wonderful neighbours.

"The events of the last four days have confirmed and underlined that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "On Friday amongst the neighbours who joined us in the field to try to find Richard were two young men who he knew well.

"After we discovered the body they insisted on staying.

"And so, between 23.30 and 05.30 on Saturday when the remains were finally released, they, together with my brother Jonathan, kept watch.

"Last night I called at their farm to thank them. They were in Lurgan to see the Armagh team’s homecoming. Their dad said to me: 'It is the least they could have done.'"

Richard had been "a dearly-loved brother, husband, father and friend", the mourners were told.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born one of four sons to Nelson and Ann Ruddell, he went to King’s Park Primary School, Lurgan, Lurgan College, and Friends’ School, Lisburn.

‘HE WOULD WORK 15 HOURS A DAY, SIX DAYS A WEEK’

"He spent all his entire working life either on the land or in the fruit-and-vegetable business," said George.

"He worked more hours in a week than most people work in a fortnight. That meant, for Richard, 15 or 16 hours a day or more six days a week.

"For the last 22 years that has involved travelling to Belfast Market six mornings a week, leaving at 4.30am or earlier."

And the "cornerstone" of his life was his faith in God.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A former member of a Gospel music group, Richard “developed a heart for mission and went on several trips, including visits to Nigeria and Romania" and "supported, in practical ways, the work of the Methodist Church in Ireland’s container ministry, based in Lurgan".

He was also a "passionate" rugby player who had played for the Ulster U18 team – but had to give it up because of his commitment to the family farm.

He played his last match for Ulster against Leinster in Dublin in April 1986.

As for his nature, he was "gracious, and kind and generous with both his time and his money".

Advertisement

Advertisement

George concluded: "On Friday, only hours before he died, he sent a Whatsapp message to Caroline in which he referenced a quote attributed to John D. Rockfeller.

"The quote read: 'God taught me that everything belongs to Him, and I am merely a conduit to carry out His will. My life has been one long, happy holiday since then, full of work and play. I let go of my worries along the road, and God was wonderful to me every day'.

"This was Richard’s testimony. We give thanks for his life and the privilege of knowing him."

Richard is survived by his widow Caroline and their children Sarah, Samuel, and Caleb.