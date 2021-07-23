Missing boy: Dylan Heasty (14) may be in Lurgan, Portadown or Tandragee
Police have issued an missing persons appeal after Dylan Heasty (14) went missing from his home last night.
The young teenager was last seen in Lurgan, but may travel to Portadown or Tandragee.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Dylan Heasty, aged 14-years-old, who has been missing since ten past eight on Thursday evening.
“He was last seen in the area of Lurgan, but may travel towards Portadown and Tandragee.
“He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded top, grey Adidas shorts and black trainers.
“If you have any information regarding the details of Dylan’s whereabouts, contact police on 101 quoting reference 2098 of22/07/21.”
