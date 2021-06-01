NIPSA General Secretary: Dooley Harte runs for office

The campaign to elect a new leader to replace Alison Millar has begun and Mr Harte, who is a NIPSA official , is standing for election.

With just weeks to go until the election, he has outlined his manifesto which includes developing a number of new strategies for the union.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr Harte said: “I have already received the support of many NIPSA branches and my name will be included in a ballot of members who will elect the next General Secretary.

Dooley Harte seeking election as General Secretary of NIPSA.

“This is a crucial decision for NIPSA members coming at a time when their pay, terms and conditions are being attacked.

“I have worked full-time for NIPSA for almost 20 years and have wide experience, knowledge and skills in delivering for members having worked in the Education sector, the Health sector, with voluntary and community groups as well as the NI Civil Service,” said the candidate.

Mr Harte continued: ‘I am also a founding member and currently Secretary of Craigavon Council of Trade Unions helping workers across many different sectors and working with many different unions.

“I am a member of PEACE IV programme at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and also a trustee of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

“All this work has given me a tools to plan and implement the strategies necessary to deliver for workers.”

Mr Harte said he vows to work tirelessly for members, representatives and staff to deliver better outcomes for NIPSA.

He has been a NIPSA member for 20 years and worked as a seconded officer in the Department of Social Development and was a member of both the CIVIL Service Group Executive and the General Council.

Around 12 years ago he started working at NIPSA HQ in Education and has had responsibility for recruitment and training before moving to work in Health and Voluntary and Community sector.

He currently has responsibility for the Dept for Communities, NI Assembly, PSNI and ICT committee as well as the TU lead on NICS Pension Scheme. He also sits on the ICTU NI committee.

“I believe my experience in working in multiple areas of NIPSA will serve me well if elected to General Secretary,” he said.

Within his first 12 months he hopes to develop a communications strategy to improve how NIPSA engages with memers, reps and employers.

He also wants to develop a media strategy to increase NIPSA’s profile in the media and across various platforms.

Furthermore he wants to develop a recruitment strategy that will see targeted increases in union density.

He also has vowed to set up an organising strategy to support branches and officers and improve involvement with under represented groups.

Mr Harte wants a political strategy to improve how the union engages with decision makers at Westminster, Stormont and on councils and public boards.

Mr Hart said: “Ballot papers will be issued to NIPSA members at the end of next week and I am asking that they vote for me as a trade union activist with a record of delivering for NIPSA members who will lead our union to better outcomes for workers.”

