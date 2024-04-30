Paw Patrol: Cute puppy joins officers on patrol in Co Armagh
The phrase ‘Paw Patrol’ has taken on a new meaning for PSNI officers in Markethill when they were joined by a cute little lost puppy.
In a Facebook post looking for the pup’s owner the PSNI stated: “This super cute Jack Russell puppy ran up to our police car on Main Street, Markethill. Very friendly and well looked after so she may have only just got out. Too young to be microchipped.
“She joined us out on patrol for a while before falling asleep on duty.
“If this dog belongs to you please make contact with ABC Council Dog Warden.”