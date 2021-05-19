Portadown Cycling Club v Moira Surgery in virtual charity race to Uganda

Both teams are walking/running/cycling the 6,800 miles to Uganda and have raised almost £5k of their £10k target.

The late Charlene Barr had a vision to build schools in Uganda. Her father Dr Barr who helps run Charlene’s Project said: “It has been a difficult 15 months with the pandemic causing death, illness and disruption globally.

“While we are slowly moving out of lockdown here – many across the world continue to struggle and the recent scenes from India have been shocking. We pray that global vaccination is prioritized by world leaders.

Dr Dickie Barr with his wife Janice at the borehole built with the help of Charlene's Project in Uganda

“In Charlene’s Project our plans for the Secondary School have been delayed but we hope to start building soon now that there is again movement and easing of restrictions in Uganda.

“We supported home education, which was difficult in such rural areas and COVID sensitization programmes in the communities around the eight primary schools we support.

“At last the children have returned to school to complete their 2020 school year. Unfortunately some children have been kept at home and some girls have been married off during the lockdown. Tragic,” said Dr Barr.

He revealed that two teams from Moira Surgery are walking/cycling virtually to Uganda. “They have now reached Chad and have completed almost 4,900 miles of the 6,800 miles to Uganda. Additionally 15 teams of four cyclists from Portadown Cycling Club are chasing the Moira teams – they started much later but are closing in with the teams spread across Algeria and Niger. The leading team ‘Team Sausage Roll’ is about 1,200 miles behind the Moira teams.

“We have raised almost £5,000 of our £10,000 target which will go towards Charlene’s Project Secondary School project. The land is purchased, the plans drawn and building is about to commence.

“More information on the Uganda Challenge available at www.charlenesproject.org/latest/item/203-2021-moira-surgery-uganda-challenge

