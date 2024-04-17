Rowallane Area Women's Institutes annual meeting
WI Executive Member, Brenda Richrdson, gave an update on WI activities from across Northern Ireland and then presented the Rowallane Area awards to ladies who had won the cookery, craft, floral art, bowls, and area quiz competitions.
The guest speaker was Colin Shaw from the Heritage Department in Clifton House, Belfast. Colin gave a fascinating talk on the history of Clifton House from it being established as a Poor House in 1774 through to the present day.
Moneyreagh WI entertained everyone with a comedy sketch set in a doctor's waiting room followed by a specially commissioned poem about WI life.
The evening finished in true WI style with an excellent supper provided by Annahilt WI and the singing of the Countrywomen's Song.