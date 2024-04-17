Rowallane Area Women's Institutes annual meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WI Executive Member, Brenda Richrdson, gave an update on WI activities from across Northern Ireland and then presented the Rowallane Area awards to ladies who had won the cookery, craft, floral art, bowls, and area quiz competitions.

The guest speaker was Colin Shaw from the Heritage Department in Clifton House, Belfast. Colin gave a fascinating talk on the history of Clifton House from it being established as a Poor House in 1774 through to the present day.

Moneyreagh WI entertained everyone with a comedy sketch set in a doctor's waiting room followed by a specially commissioned poem about WI life.