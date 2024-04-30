Up next was a trip to Roscrea in County Tipperary. A total of 668 Members sent 19,875 Birds to Roscrea for the second race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. The birds were liberated at 9:30AM in excellent conditions clear blue skies with a very light northerly wind at the liberation point.

The winning bird from the second Old Bird Race belongs to Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S in Section G. That’s 2 from 2, 1st Open Wins for Owen.

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C (110/2,983) from Roscrea was D. McElhone of Eastway H.P.S. Davy takes pole position in Eastway H.P.S. (302 Birds) 1st Section C (2,983 Birds) and 19th Open (19,875 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: (8/253) 1st B. McCammon 1363; 2nd W. Degnan & T. McKee 1316; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1312; 4th S. Beattie & Dtr 1305; 5th S. Beattie & Dtr 1305; 6th N J Arthurs 1300

Ballyclare & District: (13/503) 1st A&T Agnew 1423; 2nd A&T Agnew 1394; 3rd A&T Agnew 1380; 4th G&R Lawrie 1377; 5th A&T Agnew 1373; 6th Horner Bros & Son 1372

Carrick Social: (7/238) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1396; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1395; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1392; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1392; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1389; 6th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1387

Doagh & District: (7/217) 1st Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1371; 2nd A&N Lewis 1371; 3rd Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1370; 4th A&N Lewis 1369; 5th A&N Lewis 1369; 6th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1352

Eastway H.P.S: (12/302) 1st D. McElhone 1432; 2nd J. Burrows 1397; 3rd N. McAllister 1391; 4th D. McElhone 1391; 5th J. Burrows 1387; 6th J. Burrows 1386

Glenarm & District: (6/143) 1st J&R Baxter 1419; 2nd J&R Baxter 1396; 3rd K.S McCloy 1368; 4th O. O’ McNeill & Son 1358; 5th K S McCloy 1355; 6th McMullan Bros 1346

Horseshoe H.P.S: (5/89) 1st K&D Hagans 1395; 2nd K&D Hagans 1382; 3rd K&D Hagans 1382; 4th N. Ferguson & Son 1371; 5th N. Ferguson & Son 1369; 6th D. McAuley 1329

Kingsmoss: (10/184) 1st T. Cairns & Sons 1333; 2nd G&C Lowry 1324; 3rd T. Cairns & Son 1312; 4th G&C Lowry 1296; 5th J. Dawson & Son 1290; 6th J&S Graham 1289

Larne & District: (16/426) 1st Crawford & Robinson 1426; 2nd R. Mills & Son 1425; 3rd Crawford & Robinson 1422; 4th R. Mills & Son 1401; 5th C. Campbell 1399; 6th Rea & Magill 1377

Ligoniel & District: (20/399) 1st C. McManus 1403; 2nd W. Corbett & Son 1377; 3rd C. McManus 1377; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1376; 5th C. McManus 1372; 6th T. Longman 1372

East Antrim Amalgamation: 1st Crawford & Robinson 1426, 20 Points; 2nd R. Mills & Son 1425, 19 Points; 3rd A&T Agnew 1423, 18 Points; 4th Crawford & Robinson 1422, 17 Points; 5th J&R Baxter 1419 Points; 6th R. Mills & Son 1401, 15 Points; 7th C. Campbell 1399, 14 Points; 8th J. Burrows 1397, 13 Points; 9th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1396, 12 Points; 10th J&R Baxter 1396, 11 Points; 11th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1395, 10 Points; 12th K&D Hagans 1395, 9 Points; 13th A&T Agnew 1394, 8 Points; 14th D&J Armstrong 1392, 7 Points; 15th D&J Armstrong 1392, 6 Points; 16th N. McAllister 1391, 5 Points; 17th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1389, 4 Points; 18th J. Burrows 1387, 3 Points; 19th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1387, 2 Points; 20th J. Burrows 1386, 1 Point

East Antrim Amalgamation

Topping the Amalgamation this week were the super Larne partnership of Crawford and Robinson, Rab and Gary timing the hen which had won the previous week for them from Kilbeggan.

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (70/2,160) from Roscrea was P&J Boal of Dromore H.P.S. Philip took home the win with 9 out of the top 10 in the club (308 Birds) 1st Section (2,160 Birds) and 13th Open plus many more N.I.P.A. Open prizes (19,875 Birds). Philip has topped Section D for the 2nd week in a row.

Colin H.P.S: (8/209) 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1396; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1365; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1363; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1363; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1362; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1353

Derriaghy: (6/130) 1st D. Johnston 1346; 2nd K. Johnston 1340; 3rd R. Benson 1320; 4th K. Johnston 1315; 5th K. Johnston 1315; 6th K. Johnston 1314

Dromara H.P.S: (7/263) 1st D. Aiken 1411; 2nd C. Rooney & Sons 1377; 3rd D. Aiken 1352; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1350; 5th C. Rooney & Sons 1350; 6th M. Russell 1349

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (7/308) 1st P&J Boal 1435; 2nd R. Keegan & Son 1401; 3rd P&J Boal 1399; 4th P&J Boal 1398; 5th P&J Boal 1398; 6th P&J Boal 1397

Glen H.P.S: (6/221) 1st J&D Braniff 1421; 2nd P. Farrelly & Son 1377; 3rd J&D Braniff 1374; 4th P. Farrelly & Son 1371; 5th P. Farrelly & Son 1368; 6th J. Kennedy & Son 1359

Glenavy & District: (2/80) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1408; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1383; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1365; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1352; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1340; 6th G&S Owens 1296

Harmony H.P.S: (7/155) 1st S. Delaney 1412; 2nd Abernethy & Turner 1397; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1387; 4th J&V Abernethy 1382; 5th J&V Abernethy 1355; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1351

Hillsborough & Maze: (7/426) 1st J. Greenaway 1426; 2nd J. Greenaway 1394; 3rd I. Rollins & Son1293; 4th J. Greenaway 1392; 5th J. Greenaway 1387; 6th J. Greenaway 1375

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (16/419) 1st R. Topping & Son 1383; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1380; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1380; 4th Spence Bros 1373; 5th R. Topping & Son 1368; 6th R. Topping & Son 1367

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/84) 1st T. McNally 1370; 2nd Lavery, Lavery & Nesbett 1329; 3rd T. McNally 1324; 4th T. McNally 1322; 5th Lavery, Lavery & Nesbett 1318; 6th R. Kenna 1262

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/258) 1st J&L Smyth 1383; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1371; 3rd J&L Smyth 1370; 4th J&L Smyth 1370; 5th J&L Smyth 1369; 6th J&L Smyth 1369

SECTION F REPORT

The Winner of Section F (74/1,739) from Roscrea was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C. The successful partnership of Danny & Jim takes the top 2 in Bangor Club (290) along with 1st & 2nd Section F (1,739 Birds) and 151st & 159th Open N.I.P.A (19,875.

Ards: (9/183) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1385; 2nd W. Leckey 1340; 3rd H&S Muckle 1338; 4th McGimpsey Bros 1337; 5th W. Leckey 1336; 6th McGimpsey Bros 1326

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (11/290) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1403; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1403; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1379; 4th R. Moore & Son 1377; 5th R. Moore & Son 1377; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1373

Cloughey H.P.S: (5/109) 1st C&H Cully 1322; 2nd McCormick & Young 1306; 3rd McCormick & Young 1306; 4th C&H Cully 1300; 5th C&H Cully 1298; 6th McCormick & Young 1298

Comber Central H.P.S: (5/104) 1st W&L Robinson 1340; 2nd W&L Robinson 1339; 3rd W&L Robinson 1277; 4th C. Hutchinson 1262; 5th C. Hutchinson 1256; 6th W&L Robinson 1256

Corrigs: (3/49) 1st P. Brown & Son 1296; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1274; 3rd P. Brown & Son 1256; 4th P. Brown & Son 1238; 5th G&P Brown 1235; 6th P. Brown & Son 1235

Crossgar: (6/124) 1st Adair & McCombs 1386; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1384; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1377; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1349; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1343; 6th S. McLoughlin 1341

Downpatrick Premier: (7/139) 1st J. Crossan 1361; 2nd P. McCullough & Dtr 1358; 3rd Telford Bros 1354; 4th E. Wynn & Dtr 1344; 5th P. McCullough & Dtr 1330; 6th P. McCullough & Dtr 1324

Killyleagh Central: (10/271) P. Murray 1371; 2nd P. Murray 1362; 3rd P. Murray 1350; 4th P. Murray 1331; 5th C. Healy 1325; 6th P. Murray 1324

Killyleagh & District: (10/289) 1st D. Grieves 1379; 2nd D. Grieves 1373; 3rd Morisson Bros 1367; 4th D. Grieves 1365; 5th K. Murray 1338; 6th D. Grieves 1337

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (9/192) 1st Rainey Bros 1337; 2nd Rainey Bros 1335; 3rd Rainey Bros 1324; 4th Rainey Bros 1312; 5th Rainey Bros 1300; 6th Rainey Bros 1282

SECTION G REPORT

The Winner of Section G (50/2,105) from Roscrea was Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S. Owen Wins the club along with 3rd & 5th Places (353 Birds) 1st & 4th Section (2,105 Birds) and 1st Open & 22nd Open (19,875 Birds)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (7/353) 1st Owen Markey 1469; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1462; 3rd Owen Markey 1430; 4th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1421; 5th Owen Markey 1420; 6th Owen Markey 1419

Banbridge H.P.S: (8/198) 1st R. Carson & Son 1383; 2nd T. Mallon 1372; 3rd McCracken Bros 1368; 4th R. Carson & Son 1366; 5th McCracken Bros 1341; 6th F. Simpson 1341

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (13/445) 1st S. Ogle 1403; 2nd S. Ogle 1403; 3rd D&K Mallen 1395; 4th G&S McMullan 1390; 5th J. Smyth & Sons 1390; 6th S. Ogle 1388

Millvale: (6/284) 1st JJ McCabe 1395; 2nd JJ McCabe 1372; 3rd JJ McCabe 1372; 4th JJ McCabe 1361; 5th JJ McCabe 1361; 6th T. Mooney & Son 1360

Newry City: (5/196) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1395; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1394; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1383; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1377; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1376; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1376

Newry & District: (11/584) 1st Mark Maguire & Son 1438; 2nd J.F McCabe & Son 1424; 3rd R. Williamson 1415; 4th R. Williamson 1414; 5th R. Williamson 1413; 6th R. Williamson 1411

1 . Alan & Joseph Larkin out in the garden waiting on the birds coming home and enjoying the craic.jpg Alan & Joseph Larkin out in the garden waiting on the birds coming home and enjoying the craic Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Tucker McNally South Belfast H.P.S. Winner.jpg Tucker McNally South Belfast H.P.S. winner. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . McGimpsey Bros Ards H.P.S. Roscrea Winner the same cock that won last week called thunderbolt.jpg McGimpsey Bros Ards H.P.S. Roscrea Winner - the same cock that won last week called thunderbolt Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Darren Aiken aka the Pigeon King Winner of Dromara HPS. Wiining £50 Pool prizemoney, Chris moves up from the third pool to second winning £30, Matthew Russell takes the third pool with £20.jpg Darren Aiken aka the Pigeon King Winner of Dromara HPS. Wiining £50 Pool prizemoney, Chris moves up from the third pool to second winning £30, Matthew Russell takes the third pool with £20. Photo: freelance Photo Sales