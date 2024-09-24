Ivan started ploughing in 1995 at a event run by the Co Down Traction Engine Club, near Greyabbey, using a TE20 and Ferguson plough.

He went on to win that event on this occasion and he was coached by one of the best, Bobby Moffett and from that moment on, Ivan was bitten by that ploughing bug and went on to win many matches.

Unfortunately as years rolled on, Ivan wasn’t as nimble as he used to be, but that wasn’t the end of Ivan Watson at Ploughing Matches as he enrolled his grandson Ben Jamison into the ‘Ivan Watson School of Ploughing’, and, sharing his knowledge and skill, he was a great support to young Ben, who used his grandfather’s gold belly 35 and Ransome TS 59 plough.

Thanks to ‘driver’ Ian McDowell, Ivan and Ben were regulars at local ploughing matches. And even when Ivan was ill, from his hospital bed, he was ringing Ian for a progress report on how Ben was doing.

Ivan was an official of Ballynahinch Vintage and Ploughing Society and a founding member of the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland. Another one of the Academy’s Founding Fathers, former World Champion David Gill described Ivan as “one of Northern Ireland’s most respected ploughmen, and an absolute gentleman. Ivan and Ben enjoyed ploughing; Ivan sharing his knowledge and skill and the relationship between grandfather and grandson was inspirational to us all. He will be badly missed!”

Ivan was the dear husband of Sadie and much loved father of Naomi and the late Lynn, loving grandfather of Zack, Ben and Charlie, brother of Thelma and the late Zelda.

Rev Victor Neill officiated at the Funeral Service held in Ballynahinch Congregational Church, with the interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

