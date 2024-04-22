Will you be dressed to impress at the 2024 Balmoral Show?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hosted at Downtown’s Show Stage on Saturday 18th May, Downtown Country presenter Victoria Quinn will officiate this year’s competition. The lucky winner will receive a luxury two night stay courtesy of Ireland’s Blue Book and a stylish country outfit from Dubarry, with two runners up also receiving fantastic prizes.
Ahead of this year’s competition Victoria Quinn, commented: “I am so excited to be judging the Most Appropriately Dressed Competition at Balmoral Show. I’m looking forward to seeing stand out style from entrants whose love of rural life is reflected in their stylish outfits.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
To enter the competition visitors should make their way to the registration marquee, located next to the Downtown Show Stage from 10am-1pm, with the final taking place at 2pm on the Downtown Show Stage.