Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said a person is ‘critically ill’ after a shooting in Banbridge.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2024, 22:43 BST
Speaking regarding the ongoing incident, Ms Lockhart said: “Police are currently holding two scenes in the Banbridge area due to an ongoing incident. Police are currently investigating a shooting in which an individual has been wounded and is critically ill.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI either via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the Rathfriland Road and Drone Hill Road areas.

“Please allow the PSNI time and space to investigate this serious incident.”

Earlier police said they are currently at the scene of ongoing incident in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge. The off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway at the flyover are both closed.

The Drone Hill Road in Corbet is also closed with police in attendance.

