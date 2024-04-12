stock image

Speaking regarding the ongoing incident, Ms Lockhart said: “Police are currently holding two scenes in the Banbridge area due to an ongoing incident. Police are currently investigating a shooting in which an individual has been wounded and is critically ill.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI either via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Motorists are advised to avoid the Rathfriland Road and Drone Hill Road areas.

“Please allow the PSNI time and space to investigate this serious incident.”

Earlier police said they are currently at the scene of ongoing incident in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge. The off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway at the flyover are both closed.