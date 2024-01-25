News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Police appeal for information on theft of Nugent cattle trailer

Police are investigating a report that a cattle trailer was stolen from a farmyard on Moorlough Road in Artigarvan sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, 23 January and 3.15pm yesterday, Wednesday, 24 January.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are urging anyone who saw the Nugent trailer (VRM N24 EWE), or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

They're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a trailer like this for sale in suspicious circumstances to call them.

The number to call is 101, quote reference number 1047 of 24/01/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Popular
The stolen trailer.The stolen trailer.
The stolen trailer.

Crime prevention advice

If you notice anything untoward in your neighbourhood, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately. Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime.For crime prevention advice or information call 101 to speak with the local crime prevention officer.

Related topics:Police