Police are urging anyone who saw the Nugent trailer (VRM N24 EWE), or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

They're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a trailer like this for sale in suspicious circumstances to call them.

The number to call is 101, quote reference number 1047 of 24/01/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The stolen trailer.

Crime prevention advice