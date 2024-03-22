Police appealing for witnesses to serious Co Down accident
Officers are currently at the scene and the Kilkeel Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place at Sandbank Road and Slievenaman Road.
The collision between a jeep, towing a trailer, and a motorcycle occurred near Spelga and was reported around 12.20pm. One man, the motorcyclist, has been taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.
Sergeant Kenny Gracey said: “Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened. We would ask anyone with information or who may have seen a black 4x4 jeep-style vehicle towing a silver, covered animal trailer travelling in the direction of Hilltown to call us on 101 quoting 737 22/03/24."