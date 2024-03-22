Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are currently at the scene and the Kilkeel Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place at Sandbank Road and Slievenaman Road.

The collision between a jeep, towing a trailer, and a motorcycle occurred near Spelga and was reported around 12.20pm. One man, the motorcyclist, has been taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

