44-year-old Benny McIlhatton from the Loughguile area sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Magheramore Road, outside Ballycastle on Saturday 20th April.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 5.30pm, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

Benny McIlhatton

“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.