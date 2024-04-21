Police name 44-year-old motorcyclist killed in Co Antrim accident
44-year-old Benny McIlhatton from the Loughguile area sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Magheramore Road, outside Ballycastle on Saturday 20th April.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 5.30pm, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta.
“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.
“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist police, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1270 20/04/24.”