Police to return to scene of fatal acident
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Meadows area of Donaghadee on Thursday 23rd November 2023, are to return to the scene.
Between 7pm and 12am on Sunday, 25th February, the High Bangor Road will be closed between Newtownards Road and Stockbridge Road to allow for testing at the scene.
Police would ask road users to avail of an alternative route during this time.
The PSNI have thanked the public for their patience as this work is carried out.