Council launches first agriculture strategy of its kind in Northern Ireland

ABC council’s vision for the local agriculture industry was set out at a special event, with the report delving into the borough’s agri-food sector.

From field to fork, the report provides key proposals for the council to best support the sector going forward and help to drive its long-term viability.

Held at Lurgan’s historic Gracehall, the high profile launch event saw guests from across the diverse agri sector and featured keynote speeches from former National Farmers’ Union president Sir Peter Kendall and Countryfile’s Adam Henson.

Exploring the industry and engaging with council departments, key stakeholders, farmers and borough businesses, the just-launched strategy outlines a practical and achievable implementation plan - comprised of 10 recommendations - for council to support and collaborate on to spark a positive impact within the sector.

The strategy’s 10 recommendations are: expand and evolve the Food Heartland; develop a method of communicating regularly and clearly with all agriculture and agri businesses in the borough; develop a plan to facilitate skills development in agriculture and agri businesses; appoint ‘agriculture champions’ for the borough; develop an ‘agriculture centre’ for advice, training, demonstrations, and research; facilitate structural upgrading; ABC rural strategy; further studies in sectors related to the agriculture industry; agri-food development; and promote the health and wellbeing of farmers and rural dwellers.

The launch event brought together industry experts for a panel discussion on the future of agriculture.

Compered by local business editor and part-time farmer David Elliott, the lively session heard insights and analysis from Professor John Gilliland OBE (Director of Agriculture & Sustainability, Devenish), Dr. Elizabeth Magowan (Director of Sustainable Agri-Food Sciences Division), Mr Simon Best (Acton House Farm), Dr. Jonathan Birnie, (Director of Birnie Consultancy Ltd.) and Mrs Olga Murtagh (ABC Council Strategic Director).

With addresses from Mr Roger Wilson (ABC Council Chief Executive) and Birnie Consultancy’s Dr. Jonathan Birnie, the event saw closing remarks from chair of the council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Declan McAlinden.

The war in Ukraine was a key area of discussion, with several of the speakers pointing out the impact it is having on agriculture – a far bigger impact than both Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic – and the need to act now to create a sustainable future for the industry.

Addressing guests, Sir Peter Kendall, former NFU president, praised the council on its initiative and for being the first local authority to produce such a strategy.

“If agriculture pulls itself together collectively, we can make a bright future,” he commented.

Mr Kendall also referred to the data collected within his own broiler set-up and how crucial this data is when it comes to improving business.

This was echoed by former international rugby player, Simon Best from Acton House Farm.

Mr Best said it is critical to look at data and to make the “best use of what we have”.

Referring to the current challenges within agriculture, he said “we have always had challenges as farmers to address throughout the year – our farmers have a sustainable mindset”.

Meanwhile, Countryfile’s Adam Henson congratulated ABC council saying it was “fantastic” that they had commissioned the report.

He gave a presentation which harked back to the grassroots of his farm and how it has developed and diversified over the years.

Commenting on the strategy, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, said: “Leading in horticulture, cattle, sheep and cereal farming enterprises, our borough is home to over 3,400 registered farms that brings around £376 million into the local economy and employs 7,495 local people.

“These facts are not lost on council, as we understand the vital importance and contribution local agri businesses make to our borough’s community life and economic fortunes.

“In recognition of these invaluable assets, this strategy sets out an ambitious plan for council to sharpen its focus in order to support and drive further growth in this significant local industry.

“Focused on the benefits of collaboration, council is committed to delivering the strategy’s recommendations, by working alongside key stakeholders, complementing and promoting the sector’s offering plus addressing the needs of this sector to enable it to reach its true potential.”

Commissioned by ABC council, the Agriculture Strategy was carried out by industry specialists Birnie Consultancy Ltd., in line with the Independent Strategic Review of the Northern Ireland Agri-Food Sector, the Green Growth Strategy, key stakeholders, farmers and agri businesses.