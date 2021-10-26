Mr Marshall was the first unionist to be elected to the Republic’s upper chamber in 2018, as an independent.

The former Ulster Farmers’ Union president lost his seat in the elections for the Seanad (Irish Senate) in April of last year.

Mr Marshall said today: “It is a privilege to be selected as the Ulster Unionist Party`s candidate to run in West Tyrone in next year`s Assembly Elections. I have worked in politics and political lobbying for over 35 years, defending the rights of ordinary people and businesses from Northern Ireland in London, Dublin, and Brussels. I want to use that experience and put it to good use for the people of West Tyrone.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie (left) with Ian Marshall pictured in County Armagh. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“I believe in politics grounded in integrity, respect, inclusivity, and working with everyone to build a better brighter future. These are all virtues exemplified by Doug Beattie, as he leads the Ulster Unionist Party back to being the number one voice for unionism.

“For too long we have lived under the cloud of ‘bogeyman politics’. It’s now time to be proud of who we are, proud of what we stand for, and prepared to lead by example. It is now time to build an inclusive prosperous Northern Ireland for all. A ‘Union of People’ and ‘Union of all People’.

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie said Mr Marshall is “absolutely committed to promoting a positive, progressive, confident pro-Union message in the Northern Ireland Assembly”.

He added: “His experience in representing the views of the agricultural community through his time as President of the Ulster Farmers` Union and being involved in politics for a number of years will serve him well in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“He will be a strong voice for all the people of West Tyrone, both urban and rural. I look forward to getting out and about with Ian and all the Ulster Unionist Party`s candidates in the weeks and months ahead, engaging with as many people as possible, as we seek to build a confident, vibrant Northern Ireland where everybody is comfortable to live, work and bring up their families. Northern Ireland deserves better than the politics of the past. It`s time to look forward.”

