Prestigious President’s Plate Awarded at Annual Meeting
Traditionally awarded to an individual, this accolade has previously acknowledged individual Society members who have made a significant contribution over a period of years. This year, the Plate was awarded to joint winners Robert and Joanne in recognition of their commitment to the Poultry section of the Balmoral Show which has faced challenges in recent years.
The worthy winners are highly regarded within the Society and amongst the County Down Rabbit and Cavy NI Club, Dromore Poultry Club and in judging circles across the province.
With a keen eye for detail and accuracy, Joanne has been a treasured asset to the Poultry and Rabbit sections of the Balmoral Show for a number of years. In her current role as Deputy Chair of the Poultry Committee, her problem-solving skills and bubbly personality have always resulted in creative and hands-on solutions.
Robert McKibbin, who currently holds the role of Chairman in both the Poultry and Rabbit committees, is also well known for his optimistic approach to challenges, charismatic personality, and forward-thinking ability. This valued couple always ensure that their sections are of the highest standard and have gone above and beyond their roles in the face of adversity.
Following the outbreak of Avian Flu and the subsequent bird gathering restrictions in recent years, the McKibbins have provided their own poultry flocks to the Show, enabling thousands of visitors to learn about and see a variety of breeds at the busy four-day event.