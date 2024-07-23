The open class on the day served as a qualifier for the Racehorse to Riding Horse All Ireland Championship. There were also veteran and inhand classes, as well as some dressage competitions.

The retraining class was a class of nine horses, with Cairlinn Carroll riding Polish Partisan taking the red ribbon. In the unraced section, Jane Bruce and Minnie Minx claimed first place. The open class, was once again well supported with six entries and it was young rider Molly Byrne riding Departures who took first place and qualified for the Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship.

The veteran class winner was Cairlinn Carroll with Polish Partisan, followed by Sarah O'Flaherty in second place. The inhand class also had strong participation, with competitors showcasing their beautiful TB horses. Jane Bruce and Minnie Minx impressed the judge in this class, while Victoria McCandless and Da Baba Elephant took second place.

The overall champion of the day was awarded to Jane Bruce and Minnie Minx, with Cairlinn Carroll as Reserve Champion with Polish Partisan. Riders also had the opportunity to showcase their skills in the dressage arena. In the intro section, Jane Bruce took the lead, while Anna Morrow won the preliminary class and Cairlinn Carroll riding Polish Partisan won the novice class.

A big thank you to Julie Morris from Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland, ground judge Corey Mawhinney and ride judge Shannon Magee. Thank you also to Blackhorse Photography and Bluebell Bakery and of course all the competitors on the day.

RESULTS

Retraining - Raced: 1st Cairlinn Carroll - Polish Partisan; 2nd Molly Byrne - Departures; 3rd Katie Adams - Enemy Engagement; 4th Caitlin Trainor - Westbank; 5th Sarah O’Flaherty - Laureldean Chief; 6th Anna Stefanini - Flippance; 7th Shannon Magee - The Belmont Boys; 8th Noel Callaghan - Wat Tyler; 9th Ashley Osbourne - Stone Picker

Retraining - Unraced: 1st Jane Bruce - Minnie Minx

Open - Raced: 1st Molly Byrne - Departures; 2nd Noel Callaghan; 3rd Caitlin Trainor - Westbank; 4th Rebekah - Amadan; 5th Sarah O’Flaherty - Laureldean Chief; 6th Sarah Morcombe - In Our Blood

Veteran: 1st Cairlinn Carroll - Polish Partisan; 2nd Sarah O’Flaherty - Laureldean Chief

Inhand: 1st Jane Bruce - Minnie Minx; 2nd Victoria McCandless - Da Baba Elephant; 3rd Anna Stefanini - Flippance; 4th Lilian McClemants - The Belmont Boys; 5th Sarah O’Flaherty - Laureldean Chief; 6th Ashley Osbourne - Stone Picker

Championship

Champion - Jane Bruce, Mini Minx

Reserve Champion- Cairlinn Carroll, Polish Partisan

Dressage

Intro: 1st Rebekah Blakely - Amadan 65.65%; 2nd Jane Bruce - Mini Minx 65.43%; 3rd Noel Callaghan - Wat Tyler 63.48%

Preliminary: 1st Anna Morrow - Baile an Sceilg 68.41%; 2nd Sarah Morecomb -In Our Blood 62.95%; 3rd Deirdre O’Brien - Here Comes Harry 53.41%

Novice: 1st Cairlinn Carroll - Polish Partisan

2 . image0 (24).jpeg Noel Callaghan and Smokey Bay, Molly Byrne and Departures pictured with ground judge Corey Mawhinney and ride Judge Shannon Magee. Pic: Blackhorse Photography NIPhoto: Blackhorse Photography NI Photo Sales

3 . image1 (9).jpeg Jane Bruce with Minnie Minx and Cairlinn Carroll riding Polish Partisan. Pic: Blackhorse Photography NIPhoto: Blackhorse Photography NI Photo Sales

4 . image2 (6).jpeg Anna Morrow winning the preliminary dressage riding Baile an Sceilg. Pic: Blackhorse Photography NIPhoto: Blackhorse Photography NI Photo Sales