Brian James Trailers is a leading manufacturer of towing trailers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes GVW. Founded over 40 years ago, the Northampton-based company provide around 10,000 trailers a year.

Amongst their wide range of trailers, they have designs that are perfect for the agriculture and farming industry, such as The Tipper trailer, designed for transporting materials, crops and earth with ease; The Plant Trailer, designed for transporting machinery such as lawn mowers and the multi-purpose trailer, tough and highly configurable, capable of transporting a variety of materials, machinery and more.

For RHCV, the addition of Brian James Trailers dovetails with both their light commercial vehicle range and the Isuzu range. This broadens the variety of vehicles on offer significantly as RHCV can now offer transport solutions ranging from 1-44 tonnes across their various partnerships.

Brian James Flatbed Trailer

Nigel Baxter, Managing Director of RHCV, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for RHCV to expand our representation across the East Midlands. Adding trailers to our commercial vehicles business allows us to connect with a brand-new customer base such as the agricultural and farming industries.

“I can see the benefits of having these trailers on farms. They are incredibly easy to assemble and for transporting materials.”

