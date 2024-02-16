News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Road closed as police to return to scene of fatal accident

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Downpatrick Road, Killough in September 2023 are to return to the scene.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Diversions, which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the Ardglass Road/Killough Road junction, Downpatrick and Station Road/Downpatrick Road junction, Killough between 9.00am and 12.00pm on Sunday, 18th February.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.tge PSNI thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.

Related topics:Police Service of Northern IrelandDiversionsStation Road