Road closed as police to return to scene of fatal accident
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Downpatrick Road, Killough in September 2023 are to return to the scene.
Diversions, which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the Ardglass Road/Killough Road junction, Downpatrick and Station Road/Downpatrick Road junction, Killough between 9.00am and 12.00pm on Sunday, 18th February.
Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.tge PSNI thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.