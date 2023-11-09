Second person dies after Co Armagh crash
Ciara McElvanna, who was 44, and from the Armagh area, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she passed away on Wednesday 8th November.
Ms McElvanna is the second person to have passed away as a result of this road traffic collision. Patrick Grimley, who was 40, and from the County Armagh area also died as a result of his injuries. His funeral took place today.
The collision occurred on the Gosford Road at approximately 1.20am. Two men and one woman remain in hospital at this time receiving medical treatment.
A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 104 04/11/23.