The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a woman has sadly died following a four-vehicle road traffic collision in Markethill on Saturday morning, 4th November.

Ciara McElvanna, who was 44, and from the Armagh area, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she passed away on Wednesday 8th November.

Ms McElvanna is the second person to have passed away as a result of this road traffic collision. Patrick Grimley, who was 40, and from the County Armagh area also died as a result of his injuries. His funeral took place today.

The collision occurred on the Gosford Road at approximately 1.20am. Two men and one woman remain in hospital at this time receiving medical treatment.