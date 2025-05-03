Shows Association discusses DAERA funding opportunities with Stormont agriculture committee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Stormont agriculture committee earlier have been told of the absolute imperative on the Department of Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to core fund all of Northern Ireland’s local farming shows.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) briefed politicians on the matter earlier this week.

The meeting, held at Stormont, was a direct follow-up to the Aled Rhys Jones report, published in 2023, which had recommended a series of DAERA support options for all of Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief executive of the Royal Welsh Show had been commissioned the previous year by the then Stormont farm minister, Edwin Poots, to strategically review the operation of all the local farming shows held in Northern Ireland.

The deputation from the Northern Ireland Shows Association that visited Stormont earlier this week, l to r: Brain Lockhart, chairman; Rhonda Geary, secretary and Marjory Blackburn, Northern Region Chair, Irish Shows Association. (Pic: Freelance)

His report was entitled: An Independent Resilience Review of Agricultural Shows in Northern Ireland.

The NISA deputation meeting with members of the Stormont agriculture committee was headed-up by the organisation’s chairman: Brian Lockhart.

He explained that large numbers of volunteers worked diligently to organise the series of local farming shows held at venues across Northern Ireland throughout the summer months.

“But our costs keep rising,” he stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Insurance is one: compliance with health and safety legislation is another.

“And this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

According to the NISA chairman, Northern Ireland is now the only region of the UK and Ireland, where core government funding is not provided to support local agricultural shows.

Brian Lockhart again: “The Irish government currently provides €1M of core funding to local agricultural shows on an annual basis.

“This is topped by additional money from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which is specifically made available to provide prize funding for a wide range of competition classes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the NISA chairman, Northern Ireland’s local agricultural shows provide a tremendous shop window for the local farming and food industries.

He said: “These events attract many thousands of people, year-in: year out. All of this activity is also adding to local economises in a more than meaningful way.”

“Local show societies have histories that stretch back, in some cases, over 150 years. And they continue to play a key role at the very heart of the farming and food sectors.

“But none of this can be taken for granted into the future. Fermanagh Show did not take place last year because of the funding challenges facing the show society at that time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NISA chairman pointed to the key role that NISA members can play in helping to communicate DAERA’s sustainability agenda into the future.

He added: “We want to work closely with DAERA on this and other matters. The local shows represent the perfect vehicle for the changes taking place across the farming and food sectors at the present time to be communicated to the general public.

“But it is imperative for the core funding that was specified in the Rhys Jones report to be made available to all the local show societies across Northern Ireland. And that clock is ticking.”

The Stormont agriculture committee is chaired by Robbie Butler MLA. He and the other members of the group expressed their full recognition of the valuable work carried out by NISA members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They undertook to follow up on this issue of core funding for the local farming shows’ associations with DAERA and other government departments within the Stormont Executive.

A number of committee members also expressed the view that local councils should commit to actively supporting the local agricultural shows that take place across Northern Ireland