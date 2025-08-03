South East Fermanagh group focus

​Congratulations to the winners of South East Fermanagh Group’s silage competition.

Well done to Steven Johnston, Gary Agnew and James Mohan.

The group would also like to extend thanks to all participants who took part in the competition.

The group programme planning meeting has now been held to organise the upcoming programme of activities and meetings.

Steven Johnston and Gary Agnew.

Thank you to those who attended and contributed ideas.

If you were unable to attend but would like to offer suggestions or ideas for meetings, speakers or topics of interest, please do not hesitate to get in touch with group manager, Grahame Elliott, or South East Fermanagh group chairman, Stephen Elliott.

Members would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge a remarkable milestone.

Margaret Maguire of the NFU Mutual Enniskillen Agency will celebrate 50 years of employment with the company in August. Margaret has been a familiar and friendly face to so many of the local farming community within the South East Fermanagh group.

Steven, Gary and family.

Margaret’s commitment and support over the decades has been invaluable.

Congratulations Margaret and thank you for all you have contributed over the years!

