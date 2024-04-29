The event, hosted in Portrush Town Hall, paid tribute to the many RNLI volunteers who have so selflessly given their time and in some cases their lives to help those in need at sea.

The RNLI was selected as Mayor’s charity for Councillor Callaghan’s term in office and he reflected on this saying: “On this, the 200 th anniversary of RNLI, I am honoured to reflect on the work that this much-loved charity has done for all of us, and I am pleased to have been able to choose them as Mayor’s charity.

“As a coastal Borough, we know only too well the dangers of the sea and indeed many of us have used the RNLI, in our time of need.

“I would like to personally thank every volunteer who has given their time and maritime expertise, to help and protect the lives of others. We all join together today as one voice, to say a very heartfelt thank you.”

This is an amazing milestone for the RNLI, but everything they have achieved in that time has only been possible thanks to ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Since the RNLI was formed in 1824, support has helped formed crews, funded the kit and lifeboats to save lives at sea.

Neal Somerville, Fundraising Manager at the RNLI added: “For over 200 years the RNLI has been saving lives at sea and we are grateful for partnerships such as this one, which

help us to continue our work in local communities.

"In our bicentenary year, we honour the achievements and commitment of all those who have been part of the RNLI family over the past two centuries. We are delighted to celebrate the world-class lifesaving service the charity provides today, based on 200 years of learning, expertise and innovation, and we hope to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters who will take the RNLI into the next century and beyond.

“We are extremely grateful to the Mayor for his support in raising funds for the RNLI.”

The Mayor would like to thank everyone who supported this service by helping to organise it or by attending on the day. Special thanks to the staff of Portrush Yacht Club and The Causeway Shantymen who performed on the day.

1 . CCGBC RNLI 200 SERVICE 4.jpg The Mayor with RNLI representatives at the service Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . CCGBC RNLI 200 SERVICE 12.jpg Chatting at the anniversary service Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

3 . CCGBC RNLI 200 SERVICE 6.jpg A harpist at the special anniversary service Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales