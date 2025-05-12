Take care of your headspace – help is available

​Let’s face it, farming can be tough.

From unpredictable markets to rising input costs, and now the uncertainty around inheritance tax changes, there’s a lot weighing on the minds of farm families across Northern Ireland.

But you don’t have to carry it all alone.

That’s where Farm in Mind comes in, a free, easy-to-use mental health website built specifically for the farming community.

Mental health is just as important as physical health

Created by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) in partnership with Rural Support, the Farm Safety Partnership, and the Workplace Health Leadership Group NI, this online hub is designed to help you check in on your mental wellbeing and get the support you need.

Why it matters

Mental health is just as important as physical health, especially in a profession as demanding as farming.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is committed to supporting its members by highlighting tools like Farm in Mind, which aim to take some of the pressure off during these difficult times. Remember: it’s okay not to be okay and there’s no shame in reaching out for support.

How It works

Using the Farm in Mind website is quick and straightforward.

It features two helpful questionnaires:

- WHO-5 Wellbeing Index: A short, five-question quiz to help you assess your general stress levels.

- Stress Indicator Tool: A 25-question check-in, tailored to the realities of farming life, to pinpoint where your stress might be coming from.

Based on your responses, the site will guide you to relevant resources and support services that can really make a difference.

Take the first step

Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed or just want to check in with yourself, Farm in Mind is a great place to start.

It’s private, easy to use and made with farmers in mind.

Visit www.farminmind.co.uk and take a few minutes for yourself, because your wellbeing matters.