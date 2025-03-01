Technology and new science continue to drive agriculture forwards

The rate at which new technologies and science are impacting on production agriculture continues to grow at an exponential rate, writes Richard Halleron.

And artificial intelligence (AI) is at the heart of this progression.

For example, taking a simple photograph can now be used to determine most of the key characteristics associated with grain quality.

The new Inarix app measures grain quality using photographic analysis. (Pic: Freelance)

But this is provided the smart phone in question features a new app driven by a range of artificial intelligence (AI) based technologies.

The company driving this new approach to grain quality assessment is the French ‘tech’ business: Inarix.

Up to this point the company’s app can deliver 100% varietal purity, where barley samples are concerned. The same approach can be taken where soft wheat is concerned

Assessing the protein content of grains is also feasible as is the determination of what percentage of a grain sample is constituted by broken seeds.

The physical counting of seedlings could soon become a thing of the past when it comes to determining germination rates. (Pic: Freelance)

The Inarix platform uses AI to conduct the crop analysis which provides a multicriteria measurement solution, replacing time-consuming action from several machines with just one fast smart phone.

The technology is already in strong demand within the French malting and brewing sectors.

It is hoped to expand market availability for the new app into the UK and Irish markets in the near future.

An Inarix spokesperson commented:

“The new app will be of particular relevance to those working in the seed sector, where the guarantee of varietal purity is very important.

“The same principle holds for farmers who are contracted to supply grains of a specific variety only.”

Looking ahead, the plan to develop the technology to also be able to diagnose and provide data on other crops such as maize, soybeans and coffee.

This will coincide with US expansion, where corn and soybeans are the main crops.

According to the Inarix spokesperson, traditional crop assessment methods can result in significant waste when farmers are unable to accurately assess the quality of their grains.

This leads to difficulties in pricing them.

The Inarix app offers a solution to this problem by allowing farmers to take a photo of their grains and analyze their quality based on various criteria, providing a detailed evaluation of individual grain properties.

This innovative approach can farmers more accurately price their grains, improving their overall profitability.

Uptake of the Inarix app within the French malting barley sector has been significant up to this point.

The company is confident of this trend being repeated in Ireland where major investment within the brewing and malting sectors is ongoing.

Inarix was launched in 2018 as a French start-up, technology business on the back of a €3.1 million fund, secured from a private sector investment group.

New seed germination model devised at Rothamsted

Meanwhile, scientists at Rothamsted have developed a novel mathematical model for seed germination. It is based on the water content of seeds.

The model is derived from field data and marks a significant improvement in accuracy over previous options.

Germination models use water and temperature as the main drivers of seed activity.

Currently these are based largely on water potential, which is the energy that drives water to move from one system to another.

However, this is challenging to record accurately in the field. The new model uses water content which is much easier to measure.

These models are essential to the seed industry as it is important to develop lines where each individual seed germinates at roughly the same time and grows uniformly. This is particularly important for crops like carrots or onions where having similar sized plants makes them more profitable.

Seed suppliers must therefore test seed samples to ensure a certain germination rate is met, a process that is difficult and time consuming.

So modelling is used to assess each batch based on a given sample.

However, current models do not always accurately reflect field conditions.

That is where the new model comes in. Water content is much easier to measure accurately in situ than the drivers of water potential.

This makes the new model far more likely to accurately predict germination times in field situations.

“This is the first time a germination model has been able to be developed using field data,” said Dr Xiaoxian Zhang, an author of the new study.

“Seed germination is a crucial stage in plant development, intricately regulated by various environmental stimuli.

“Understanding these interactions is essential for optimizing planting and seedling management but remains challenging due to the trade-off effects of environmental factors on the germinating process.”

The Rothamsted research team created a new model by viewing seed germination as a dynamic process.

To validate the model, they conducted field experiments by drilling wheat seeds at different dates to establish a temperature gradient and in different plots to create a soil water content gradient.

Comparisons between the experimental data over a period of seven years and calculated results show that the model accurately reproduces all germination patterns and the subsequent seedling tillering with a 95% fit.

It is believed this new approach offers a genuinely new approach to germination modelling and for the first time takes on tiller number.

Clover-friendly herbicides

Clover’s ability to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere has been widely recognised as a process that will be at the heart of grassland agriculture’s response to production agriculture.

Repeated trial work has confirmed that clover can be used to secure reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen fertiliser while maintaining beef, milk and lamb output.

The more widespread use of clovers – white and red – will require a more prescriptive management approach on the part of farmers. The aim, in this context, is to retain active populations of the legumes within production systems for as long as possible

However, delivering effective weed control in clover: grass swards has been a challenge: up until now

A new generation of clover friendly herbicide chemistries will become commercially available over the coming years, according to Corteva Agriscience.

These will be based on two specific chemistries: Rinskor and Arylex. Both are auxin mimicking molecules.

The investment on the part of Corteva reflects the growing use of clover-containing swards for dairy, beef and sheep production across the UK and Ireland.

The first of the new herbicides ProClova XL was recently launched in Northern Ireland: the active chemistry in this case is Rinskor.

This follows-on from the launch of ProClova in the Republic of Ireland 12 months earlier.

A number of additional herbicides, all clover friendly, can be expected from Corteva in the very near future. All will contain a mix of Rinskor and Arylex.

ProClova is unique from a UK perspective given the fact that it has been registered in combination with its own, bespoke XL adjuvant.

The new product will be sold in twin pack format only.

It can be used to tackle weed annual and perennial weeds in both newly established and older swards.

The launch event saw a clear focus placed in the reasons why weed control of all grass swards is important in the first place

These include: enhanced productivity levels, better use of fertiliser and the fact that healthy, weed-free swards are better placed to ward off new weed infestations.

Corteva is confirming that first year ProClova sales in the Republic of Ireland were extremely encouraging with 60% of this throughput used to deliver weed control in newly established swards.

ProClova is can be used on swards containing white and red clover. However, the timing of application should be slightly delayed, where red clover containing swards are concerned.

It is extremely effective in tackling docks within newly established swards, providing the previous ley had been treated with glyphosate.

It has taken Corteva over a decade to develop and subsequently register ProClova. The company commits US$1.3 billion to research and product development on an annual basis.

Additional assessments will take place to independently verify the use of ProClova as an effective herbicide for use on herbal leys.

The product must be applied using 3D drift reduction nozzles.

The activity of the new herbicide is temperature dependent. It should only be used when night time temperatures are eight degrees Celsius three days before and three days after its intended application date.

Genetic switch could help control leaf growth in poor soils

And, finally, a new study has identified a genetic circuit in plants that controls individual leaf growth and allows the plants to adapt to their environment.

The findings could help the development of more drought-resistant crops.

Scientists from the University of Nottingham’s School of Biosciences investigated the growth of maize leaves in plants cultivated in three different soils containing differential amounts of nutrients and water.

They found that microbes colonising plant leaves across these soils influence the growth of the leaves independently of the concentration of nutrients and soil properties.

The leaf is one of the most important organs of a plant, they produce food for the plant through photosynthesis.

Plant leaves are colonised by microbes that are vital for the survival and health of the plants, particularly in dry weather conditions. The complex microbiota help the plant to ‘digest’ the nutrients it needs.

This new study was led by Associate Professor Gabriel Castrillo.

He commented:

“In nature, plant leaves are colonised by microbes. Whether and how these microbial communities modulate the growth of leaves is something poorly understood.

We have now revealed more about this process through experiments of re-colonisation with synthetic communities of microbes.

We demonstrated that abundant bacteria inhabiting young leaves promote individual leaf growth.”

By analysing and sequencing the RNA molecules in the leaf, the team uncovered a genetic circuit related to plant defence that controls microbiota effect on individual leaf growth.

Dr Castrillo continued:

“We consider that the mechanism discovered here is responsible for balancing the growth of different leaves through differential activation of the growth-defense trade-off.

“We predict that this mechanism intersects with other branches of the leaf growth regulatory network to establish a hierarchy of biotic or abiotic stress responses to ensure plant survival in nature where the present of multiple stresses is frequent.”

He concluded:

“We envision that it might now be possible to optimise endogenous growth and defence trade-off mechanisms in crops such as maize via engineering leaf microbiota to increase plant growth in poor soils without compromising the plant’s defence against pathogens.”