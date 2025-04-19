The challenge that is glyphosate resistance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teagasc is working closely with the farmer on whose land the first Irish glyphosate resistant Italian ryegrass population has been identified, writes Richard Halleron.

“The issue is centred on one field,” confirmed Teagasc tillage specialist: Shay Phelan.

“And priority number one is to contain the problem at that specific location.

“In practical terms this means making sure that the resistant grass pants are not allowed to produce seed this year.

It is crucial to use the right range of herbicide products and rates to achieve maximum efficacy.

“The farmer in question is also undertaking a deep clean of all the machinery used within the business.”

According to Phelan the farmer in question came forward with his agronomist to report the matter a couple of weeks ago.

He continued: “It will also be a priority to find out how the problem arose in the first place.

“During the period ahead, we will be working closely with colleagues in the UK, where glyphosate resistance in Italian ryegrass populations was confirmed recently.”

Wheat

Shay Phelan refused to speculate if the identification of one resistant population in Ireland meant that the problem would be more widespread in nature.

He commented: “At this stage it’s a case of sticking with the facts that we have.”

Meanwhile, the tillage specialist foresees a future within which mechanical weed control becomes more prominent on Irish farms.

He further explained: “Tillage farmers will have to become more focussed in the way they deal with grass weeds.

“Prior to this most recent issue, selective herbicide resistance within Irish grass weed populations had already arisen.

“For example, resistant populations of wild oats and blackgrass are already a reality on many farms across the country when it comes to the use of specific herbicides.”

The situation in the UK

Meanwhile, the Weed Resistance Action Group (WRAG) has confirmed the first case of glyphosate resistance in the UK.

Significantly, a single field population of Italian Ryegrass has been identified, which is resistant to the herbicide at the maximum label rate.

This finding has been rigorously investigated and the population has been re-sampled and re-tested.

This is the first such fully documented case in the UK.

The situation represented a high risk and although several other cases were investigated, these all turned out to be well-controlled by well-applied field rates.

Since the summer of 2019 over 300 seed samples have been screened by ADAS and the UK’s Institute of Agricultural Botany.

No evidence of glyphosate resistance has been identified courtesy of this extensive survey.

Several other populations were identified as high risk but in every other case, following further investigation and re-sampling, no indication of glyphosate resistance was detected.

A very small number of other cases are still under investigation.

In response to this development, WRAG is highlighting its guidelines in how growers can best minimise the rise of glyphosate resistance becoming a more widespread challenge.

Steps that can be taken by farmers include the use of effective crop rotations, the thorough disturbance of a soil profile in order to kill existing weeds, using a mix of herbicides, limiting the use of glyphosate to no more than application per crop cycle and targeting weeds at the correct growth stage.

It is also imperative that growers use glyphosate at full label application rates.

WRAG is also confirming that an over-reliance on a limited group of herbicide modes of action has accelerated the development of herbicide-resistant grass weeds, particularly black-grass.

Glyphosate is one of the most frequently used herbicides in the UK and Ireland, including in annual and perennial crops and non-cropped areas.

Up to this point, most confirmed cases of glyphosate resistance in Italian Ryegrass have been in North and South America.

There have been cases of glyphosate resistance in Europe (2006 in Spain and 2012 in Italy).

However, it’s notable that the situation in both countries has not escalated resulting in a widespread problem.

The European Commission has considered banning the use of glyphosate entirely on a number of occasions.

However, it is an approach that has been strongly opposed by farming organisations across Europe.

Getting to grips with pesticide resistance

The 2025 Teagasc national tillage conference featured a specific debate on the growing threat posed by pesticide resistance within the crops’ sector

More resistant varieties, changes in sowing dates and crop rotations, along with the need for additional decision support services, are just some of the mitigation measures envisaged in this context

Robert McDougall, a researcher with Teagasc Crop Science, confirmed the priorities contained within the European Union’s (EU’s) Farm to Fork Strategy.

This policy necessitates a 50% reduction in pesticide usage, including a 50% reduction in the use of ‘more hazardous’ substances.

However, existing data as to what impact this might have on Irish tillage farms is limited.

Moreover, international data cannot be relied upon to inform the impacts for Ireland.

The research scientist commented: “Replicated field trials would be ideal, but these are time and resource intensive.

“Instead, we looked to tap an untapped data resource: the knowledge of experts.”

A total of 17 specialists were recruited from across Ireland’s tillage sector and anonymously surveyed about the impacts meeting the targets may have on yield in wheat, barley and oats, pesticide resistance and current management versus integrated pest management (IPM) practices.

Robert McDougall again: “After the first round of the survey, we summarised the group response and provided it as feedback to the participants, allowing them to revise their answers if they thought necessary.

“This iterative process, often called a Delphi survey, is a way of adding a level of objectivity to data derived from expert opinion.”

Specifically, where winter wheat is concerned, the panel of experts expected crop yields to decline by 15% on account of lower fungicide use and 10% due to lower insecticide use.

The experts also ranked their top IPM measures where the adoption of reduced fungicide, insecticide and herbicide measures is concerned.

Where fungicide reductions are concerned, the cited measures were: the use of resistant/tolerant cultivars; changes in sowing dates; and changes in crop rotations;

For insecticide reductions the most strongly recommended measures were: the use of resistant/tolerant cultivars to Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus; changes in sowing date; and decision support services / monitoring;

And for herbicide reductions: the IPM management listing centred on changes in crop rotations; the greater use decision support services / monitoring; and changes in sowing dates.

Robert McDougall believes these expert opinions constitute a framework around which future trial work can be developed.

He concluded: “Strategically, we need to now focus on accelerated development of the key mitigation measures.

“Resilient varieties, cultural control strategies for weed mitigation, and better provision of tailored decision support services which allow for more precise and integrated pesticide use.

“While the experts didn’t think these measures would be a panacea for the expected yield losses, if they become more of a mainstay of pest management in a lower pesticide future then there’s the potential they may be able to have a much greater impact.”

Wheat agronomy: major changes on the way

A number of changes have kicked-in that will compel tillage farmers to make significant changes to their wheat agronomy practices.

This is according to Teagasc’s, Shay Phelan.

He spoke at a recent crops’ seminar, held in Donegal.

Driving this change will be a combination of factors: the growing threat of herbicide resistance in annual meadow grass and a re-classification of the fungicides used on Irish wheat crops.

Phelan explained: “Annual meadow grass populations have now become resistant to a number of post-emergent herbicides.

“In turn, this will restrict the impact of using these products on winter wheat crops during the winter wheat crops.

“This has been a standard grass weed control approach on many farms up to this point.

He continued: “Looking ahead, the option for growers will be to use a pre-emergent product directly post- drilling.”

The Teagasc representative went on to paint a picture of increasing numbers of herbicides and other agrochemicals being withdrawn from use.

“And this trend looks set to continue.

“The chemical tool box available to tillage farmers continues to diminish in size.

“This development will lead to the evolving use of integrated pest management control systems.

“Teagasc is currently assessing the scale of the annual meadow grass herbicide resistance.

“To this end, farmers with a suspected problem of this nature can submit annual meadow grass samples for testing and analysis. This is a free service now on offer from Teagasc.

Turning to the broader issue of weed control within the Irish tillage sector, Shay Phelan indicated that that the issue of glyphosate resistance within Italian Ryegrass populations is coming down the track.

“This is already the case in countries like Denmark, where the only option now is to switch affected fields back to grass.”

Meanwhile, a review of fungicide efficacy on Irish wheat crops is forcing Teagasc to review its disease control priorities for these crops.

Shay Phelan explained: “Up to now, the main objective has been to target the flag leaf.

“However there are now strong indications that the best way of doing this is to use the most effective fungicide products available on the first.

“However, it is now evident that the best way of ensuring that the flag leaf emerges in a disease-free state is to target the third leaf as it emerges with an effective fungicide treatment.

“This approach ensures that the chemistries applied will be one step ahead of septoria and other fungal disease organisms, in terms of their life cycles,” Phelan added.

The meadow grass conundrum

Significantly, resistance in meadow grasses could pose a threat to future weed control, according to Teagasc research

In a normal growing season, meadow grasses can be easily controlled in winter cereals with residual herbicides (eg. flufenacet or pendimethalin-based products) and they have no significant impact on cereal yields compared to other grass weeds.

But in recent years, some farms that have only used a spring herbicide, or a one-product approach for grass-weed control in winter cereals have recorded instances of ineffective control of meadow grass.

In winter cereal crops it is no longer recommended to rely on spring applications of grass-weed products, typically aimed at bromes, for meadow grass control.

Residual herbicides applied pre-emergence or early post-emergence should be used to reduce the pressure on resistance development.

Meadow grasses can succumb to resistance when single type high-risk herbicides are used as the sole method of weed control.

Fewer pre-emergence spray opportunities have presented themselves over recent growing seasons.

Moreover, the on-going impact of wet weather can affect herbicide strategies.

So, it is crucial to use the right range of herbicide products and rates to achieve maximum efficacy.