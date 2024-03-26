The little-known website where home and garden furniture buyers can get free cash for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The website, easyfundraising, launched in 2007 offering a revolutionary way for people to buy online but also generate a free donation to various good causes and charities across the UK.

Now, in the run up to spring, they want anyone buying new home and garden furniture to check them out, as good causes and charities could benefit from crucial cash:

· Gardening Direct are offering up to 7.5% donations for new customers

· Tooled-Up.com are offering up to 2.5% donations

· Rattan Garden Furniture are offering up to 2% donations

· The Garden Furniture Company are offering 4% donations

· Pergolux are offering up to 1.5% donations, with an easter sale of two free accessories and up to 25% off happening now

· Garden by Waitrose & Partners are offering up to 1% donations

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, is urging those interested in sprucing their home or garden up this spring to ‘seriously consider’ the platform before purchasing.

He said: “If you’re seriously considering a high-value purchase like garden furniture, which could cost hundreds or thousands of pounds, please do consider first making your purchase through the easyfundraising website or app.

“That’s because when you do, charities and good causes benefit from a donation which is generated following your buy. It doesn’t cost you anything, as the donation is covered by the retailer you’re shopping from – so you can donate cost-free to your favourite charity or cause today.”

