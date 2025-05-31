The role for high input: high output milk production systems

​These are interesting times for the milk sector in Northern Ireland with farmers here demonstrating the opportunity that exists to follow a range of production practises.

All of this is driven by the fact that securing the highest possible efficiency levels will always be required, irrespective of the management system that is chosen.

The significance of high input: high output milk production within Northern Ireland’s dairy sector has been confirmed courtesy of a recent AgriSearch conference.

Moreover, pushing milk output works at farm level throughout the UK, irrespective of the milk price structure on offer from dairy processers.

AgriSearch chairman, Professor Gerry Boyle, addressed the conference. He said:

“We are a charity funded by dairy beef and sheep farmers in Northern Ireland. The organisation’s role is to advocate research and innovation that is of relevance to farmers that has an unashamed production focused.

“There are many issues that are impacting on the agricultural sectors at the present tike. Many of these have an environmental focus.

“However, this does not preclude the importance of a production within a research and innovation agenda.”

Professor Boyle continued:

“We deliver profitability from enhanced productivity.

“Moreover, the issue of productivity is of concern to dairy farmers and society as awhole in equal measure.”

According to the Agrisearch representative, the limited research funds available to the organisation, in relative terms, are directed at the trialling of innovation on farms.

He further explained:

“This makes sure that the research is of a practical benefit and any obstacles regarding the full utilisation of this work at a commercial level are identified.

“We do that through our beacon farms. Our recently carbon mentoring programme will be of direct significance to dairy farms, and indeed all other farming businesses in Northern Ireland.”

Professor Boyle continued:

“There is a strong demand in Northern Ireland for continuing research that addresses the specific needs of high input: high output milk production systems.

“This is part of a greater picture that recognises the great diversity of dairy farming systems.”

He concluded:

“Even in New Zealand there is a recognised role for high input milk production. But it is the actual system followed that defines the direction of travel for all dairy farming businesses.

“And once a choice has been made by an individual farmer, it becomes a case of securing the highest levels of efficiency and sustainability that the business can secure.

“The system of dairy farming chosen will reflect a number of factors. These include: available land type and the farmer’s personal production preference.”

A+B-C milk pricing system

Co Antrim dairy farmer, Conor Casey has confirmed that an A+B-C milk pricing system complements a high input: high output dairy farming system.

Speaking at the AgriSearch conference, he said that switching to A+B-C with Aurivo Co-op last year had generated an additional £10,000 of income for his business over a 12-month period.

The Casey herd is currently averaging 10.000L of milk at 4.6% butterfat and 3.5% protein. The 250 cows are robotically milked: the current compound feed rate is 0.42kg/L.

Calving takes place predominantly between August and April. The four month break when cows are not calving gives the Casey team an opportunity to get a break from calf rearing while also allowing them to thoroughly clean out and refresh the calf rearing unit.

The current calving index is 383 days.

The Casey family farms close to the village of Cloughmills in Co Antrim . Conor told the conference that he had his mind set on building up the family’s dairying enterprise from an early stage.

Initially, this had seen the family getting out of sheep altogether and committing to increase dairy cow numbers.

This decision was marked by a corresponding investment in new dairying technology. This process has culminated in the establishment of a fully robotic GEA milking and feeding system.

Other investments on the farm have included the development of improved calf and heifer rearing facilities.

All of this has been facilitated by an absolute commitment to the use of genomics as the key development driver within the business.

Each calf born is genomically assessed. According to Conor, the information this delivers is allowing the immediate and accurate identification of those heifers that will deliver improved performance improvements in the most effective way possible.

And it is not always the best looking heifers that will deliver this commitment to change.

Moreover, genomics can be used to improve all aspects of dairy farming: output, milk quality, fertility and cow longevity.

The most recent investment on the Casey farm has centred on the installation of a robotic feeding system. Expenditure to date has totalled £280.000.

Conor justified the cost on the back of the improved cow performance the system is delivering and the more efficient use of manpower on the farm.

He also pointed to the fact that the decision was made easier because the alternative option would have been to invest in a new tractor and diet feeder.

Robotics

Robotic milking is not a new technology. However, its growing use is allowing dairy farmers throughout the UK and beyond to totally re-evaluate they way they run their businesses.

In fact, some experts believe that automated milk extraction is almost the last item in a long list of benefits that robotics can bring to a modern dairy farm.

Leading the catalogue of advantages to be gleaned is in fact the more effective use of manpower, combined with the greater space and time that is afforded to those working within a dairy farming business.

These were among the key positive outcomes from automating the business raised by Keith Gue, from Huddleston Farmers Ltd, in his presentation to the AgriSearch conference.

The Huddlestone dairy farming herd comprises 700 high merit Holstein cows, located across two sites in the south of England.

Owned by the Gue family, the business also comprises arable and livestock enterprises with additional land farmed in Scotland.

The Huddlestone herd is currently averaging 12,000L at 4.6% butterfat and 3.5% protein. This works out at a total 3.1kg of fat and protein per cow per day.

Staff management within the Huddlestone business is critical, with Gue pointing out that the investment in robotic milking has delivered an improved decision-making process right across the dairying operation.

Gue said: “We have gone from a scenario which saw six people working 10 hours per day on a three times daily milking routine to one which sees the equivalent of three and a half people working 8 hours per day since the introduction of the robots.

“In the meantime, milk outputs have risen by 10%.”

Meanwhile, herd breeding decisions at Huddlestone are very much Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI)-focussed.

Gue firmly believes that genetics and the environments within which cows operate must complement each other.

“Our diets are very much grass silage-focussed. This is in total contrast to the situation in the United States where the likes of alfalfa is included within almost all dairy cow rations.”

According to Gue, using elite quality semen is the best decision any dairy farming business can make.

He pointed to the myriad benefits that sexed semen continues to bring, from a dairy breeding perspective, in securing the elite replacement heifers required from the minimal number of dams.

In addition, Gue said the rising value of beef calves in the UK and Ireland is further emphasising the advantages gained from sexed semen.

But genetic make-up is one thing: animals being allowed to express this potential fully is another issue altogether.

According to Gue, the facilities – including robotics – available on dairy farms must be fully compatible with the genetic profile of the animals living in them.

A thoroughbred metabolism

A Co Antrim veterinarian has likened the modern dairy cow to a thoroughbred race horse in terms of her ability to produce milk.

Nial O’Boyle made the point courtesy of his presentation to the AgriSerach conference.

He confirmed that a cow yielding 50L of milk per day was producing the equivalent muscle dry matter contained within 26.5kg of beef.

This assertion was based on milk containing 13% dry matter (6.5kg) which can be multiplied by a factor of four to equate with the dry matter muscle content of a standards been carcase (26.5)

This extrapolates through to the equivalent bodyweight of the Irish rugby player, Bundee Akie, every four days.

O’Boyle further explained:

“A 12,000kg vows produces the equivalent of 6,240kg of beef. This equates to the total carcase output of 19.1 finished cattle.

“These figures very clearly show the significant abilities of modern cows to convert feed into milk.”

He added:

“Making all of this happen required the dairy cow to expend 50,000 calories on a daily basis. This is the equivalent or running a marathon per day.

“Most of this activity is taking place in the udder. Towards the end of her lactation the cows will start to redirect a lot of this energy intake towards the laying down of fat and other body tissues.”

Looking to the future, O’Boyle highlighted the need for research, which will help identify ways by which the reproductive lifespan of the modern dairy cows can be increased.

Meanwhile, AgriSearch is inviting all dairy farmers in Northern Ireland to take part in a major survey they are carrying out on the research and innovation needs of the sector.

The organisation’s strategy manager, Jason Rankin said:

“It has been over ten years since AgriSearch last undertook a significant survey of dairy farmers. There have been many changes in the sector since that time and this survey will give us an invaluable insight into how AgriSearch can best meet the present needs of the sector.

“The first of our objectives in our five year strategic plan was to place the farmers needs at the heart of research and innovation in Northern Ireland. We will use the findings of this survey to articulate farmers’ research and innovation needs to government and academia.”

Confirmation of the survey coincides with the launch of AgriSearch’s new five-year strategy.

Jason Rankin continued;

“Farmers continue to experience unprecedented challenges. AgriSearch has a crucial role to play in helping Northern Ireland farmers to succeed in economic, environmental and indeed social growth.

“This new statement of strategy has been developed by the AgriSearch Trustees to ensure that we continue to deliver for our farmer levy payers.”