Trade agreement in principle is reached

​The EU and Ukraine have provisionally agreed to review the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area DCFTA, allowing increased EU market access for Ukrainian products, conditional on Ukraine aligning with EU standards by 2028.

A safeguard clause is included to address potential adverse import effects. Technical negotiations will follow.

US to impose 30% tariffs on the EU

The US announced that it will impose 30% duties on EU exports starting 1 August, giving both sides just over 2 weeks to negotiate an agreement that satisfies the US President. Meanwhile, the EU has delayed €21 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US goods but plans to propose €70 billion more in response to US car export tariffs.

EU publishes ‘Nature Credits Roadmap’

The Commission's 'Nature Credits Roadmap', published last week, sets out how the EU will boost private investment in nature protection by creating clear standards, scaling market-based biodiversity investments, and combining public and private funding.

Feedback is open until 30 September 2025.

Commission proposes 7-year MFF

The Commission has proposed its post-2027 long-term EU budget, the multiannual financial framework (MFF). Under the proposals, the Common Agricultural Policy budget will decrease to €300 billion, a cut of 20% from the current €386.6 billion. The remaining farm funds will be ring fenced.

The draft proposal will now be negotiated by Member States and the European Parliament.

More farms infected with Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy Skin Disease has infected 35 farms (13 in Sardinia, 1 in Northern Italy, 21 in France). Most outbreaks are clustered, except in Northern Italy, where infection spread via animal movement. The virus in Italy may have been present for three months before detection. Investigations continue in France. Epidemiological investigations are still underway in France.

Commission stockpiling strategy

The EU has published a Strategy on Stockpiling of goods such as medicines, food, water and critical raw materials. This aims to stimulate a more coordinated approach in times of crises. The Commission will explore joint procurement and shared warehousing to help countries prepare to face natural disasters, and pandemics, cyberattacks and wars.

EU to adopt new cider and perry marketing standards

The European Commission plans to amend cider and perry marketing standards in October 2025. potentially introducing optional reserved terms like “made from pure fresh juice” and “craft”. Copa Cogeca supports these changes for quality and transparency, while Sweden’s LRF has launched a petition backing artisanal cider.

EU and Indonesia reach agreement on a trade

The EU and Indonesia reached a political agreed on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), enhancing market access, supply chains for critical raw materials, bilateral partnership, and clean energy transition.

EU imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese lysine

The EU imposed anti-dumping duties (47.7%-58.2%) on imports of lysine, an essential amino acid widely used in animal feed to promote growth and improve efficiency in livestock production, from China. The move has raised concerns among farmers about price and availability of lysine.