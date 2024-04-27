Two arrested after Co Down road traffic collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspector McCormick said: “Police received a report of a red Honda Civic car driving erratically from the Ballyhornan area towards Downpatrick. Shortly after midday, it was reported the vehicle was involved in a collision on the Old Belfast Road, Saintfield at the junction with the Lisburn Road. The vehicle has been seized as it was believed to be uninsured. It will now be subject to further forensic examination.
“One man and one woman, both aged in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. They remain in police custody at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The Old Belfast Road in Saintfield was closed for a time, but has now reopened following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with information in relation to the collision or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 589 27/04/24.”