Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in conjunction with Kilwaughter Lime is hosting a ‘What action to take from a soil report: use it, don’t file it’ webinar via Zoom on Tuesday 24 September, 8pm.

Guest speakers from iSoils Limited, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and new UFU corporate member, Kilwaughter Lime will share tips and information on how to interpret your soil results and what steps you can take to address any issues that have been highlighted.

The webinar will be chaired by UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan and registration is available exclusively through the UFU website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

iSoils Limited director Mark Tripney and one of the key figures behind the highly successful ‘Calcium Conference’, will be joining the live webinar. Mark is an experienced agronomist and will be providing helpful insights into the interpretation of your soil analysis results as well as demonstrating a holistic approach to soil health and the key factors involved in achieving a healthy, more productive soil.

UFU and Kilwaughter Lime webinar

Dr Steven Johnston, scheme training manager at CAFRE, will provide the latest on the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme - currently running in Northern Ireland (NI).

He will focus on ways in which CAFRE are helping farmers to make best use of the information provided by the scheme and will share more on the free online training available to every farmer at www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training.

Steven will also share information on future plans for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme and its impact going forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third guest speaker for the webinar is Jonny Rice, product manager of Kilwaughter Lime.

Over the last number of years, Kilwaughter have been committed to providing education and information around soil health, demonstrating the vital role that calcium plays in the soil and how a little-and-often approach to liming can provide significant long-term benefits.

As members of the Agricultural Lime Association, and more recently a corporate member of the UFU, Kilwaughter are keen to address common misperceptions around liming and to share the importance of both quality and quantity of lime, specifically in response to your soil results.

In short: you may not need as much as you think!

The event will conclude with a live question and answer session, during which organisers will put your questions, submitted throughout the webinar to the three panellists and ask for their inputs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any questions not addressed during the live webinar will be responded to on an individual basis after the event.

This webinar is open to all UFU members and can be booked on the website by visiting www.ufuni.org/events-training.