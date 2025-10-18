UFU calls on London and Brussels to prevent veterinary medicine supply disruption

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is voicing its concern over the proposed changes to veterinary medicine supply under the Windsor Framework from 1 January 2026.

This follows concerns raised by the Animal Health Distributors Association (AHDA).

The UFU says a further derogation should be sought between the UK and EU to prevent disruption to supply as an insurance policy.

Recent analysis shared by AHDA indicates that up to 40% of key pack sizes for certain medicines could be discontinued in Northern Ireland, a figure dramatically higher than initial Government estimates.

The UFU is now urging the UK Government to take immediate action.

This withdrawal would disproportionately affect Northern Ireland's predominantly small and medium-sized family farms.

Earlier this year, the UFU welcomed progress to alleviate concerns for veterinarians under two new schemes.

“However, UK government schemes must address the vital role of Suitably Qualified Persons (SQPs), who supply approximately £35 million veterinary products annually,” UFU president William Irvine said.

“The new schemes appear not to provide a viable mechanism for Northern Ireland SQPs to access alternatives when products are discontinued, pushing an administrative workload onto Northern Ireland's already overstretched veterinary practices.

“This regulatory gap, if left unaddressed, would disrupt the entire supply chain and place an undue burden on farm operations.”

He added: “The current policy risks creating risk for animal welfare. When small and medium pack sizes, which are essential for our farming structure, are removed, farmers are forced to buy larger, more expensive volumes.

“This increases costs, creates waste, and most concurringly, limits the choice of active ingredients. This is a direct threat to our ability to manage animal health responsibly and fight antimicrobial resistance. This policy is an issue of both economics and animal welfare. Forcing farmers to tie up more finances in medicine overstocking to prevent supply issues, or risk having untreated animals due to prohibitive costs.”

According to William Irvine, the UFU understands the need to abide by EU regulation, which provides vital single market access.

He concluded: “However, we cannot afford to have a two-tier animal welfare system in the UK whereby Northern Ireland suffers more negative consequences.

The UFU is now urging the UK Government to take immediate action to provide clarity for the SQP sector and to prevent supply issues from undermining animal health and welfare in Northern Ireland from 2026 onwards.

Meanwhile, issues relating to the outworking of the Windsor Framework were highlighted at the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association’s 2025 annual dinner, held on Thursday past (October 16th).

The guest speaker at the event was Marks and Spencer chief executive, Stuart Machin. He highlighted the very significant levels of bureaucracy associated with the transport of food items from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Looking to the future, he cited the potential benefits of a new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement between the UK and the European Union.

The M&S representative added: “But we need to get beyond the sentiment of a deal to actual regulations being put in place.

“And the sooner this can happen: the better.

“London and Brussels must be prepared to work at the same pace as that achieved with th world of commercial business.”