​UFU decision is a criticism of DAERA’s minister in charge

​Politics here have hit a new low, with the Ulster Farmers Union passing a vote of no confidence in DAERA.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This is not about the staff that work there, but the direction the department is taking over key issues.

These include putting green dreams at the centre of policy, an excessive focus on agriculture over Lough Neagh and a complete failure to tackle TB in a sensible and practical way. This makes the UFU decision a criticism of the minister in charge, with many farmers now probably thinking they were better off under direct rule than an executive and local minister. In the eyes of farmers and the UFU both have failed the industry by failing to address the key issues it faces as the foundation of a food processing sector that is the biggest driver of the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All credit has to go to the UFU for taking such a bold decision to underline its deep concerns about how politics here are working. It is a fair bet than in any of the other UK regions farmers, given the opportunity, would also vote the same way and have the same opinion on the failure of politicians. Across the UK they have failed to grasp either the problems the farming industry faces or the opportunities it offers the economy and countryside if there was an appetite to try a different approach. With the UFU expressing its frustration with DAERA in a very public way there is no longer any question that farmers would have been better off staying in the EU, simply because membership protected the industry from bad decision making by politicians displaying their lack of understanding of the industry.

The 156th Balmoral Show will take place place over four days between 14th May to 17th May 2024 and thousands of people are expected to attend. Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir at the show. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

To use an agricultural expression, farmers have got used to being on the 'hind tit'. This has steadily got worse, so that they are not now even in the barn to get close to the hind tit. Politicians ignore the impact a proper agriculture and food policy could make if the green vision was more radical. Europe has corrected this, with its focus on food security and getting young people into agriculture.

But Trump's United States is no better for farmers than the UK, despite farmers there being to the fore in voting for Trump's policies. Despite tariffs wiping out key markets many are still solid supporters on his MAGA thinking. However his latest master plan to meet his commitment to cut food prices may finally exasperate even his most ardent farming supporters. He has suggested importing Argentinian beef to the US to drive down beef prices. This makes no economic sense and comes as global beef prices are at record levels. Countries like Brazil and Argentina have tight supplies with less to export. They are not in a position to dump cheap beef in the US to undermine farmers there. This has to be good news for farmers but bad news for Trump who has again reminded consumers of the emptiness of his promises to cut food prices.

Back on this side of the Atlantic there have been some good social media posts from farmers aimed squarely at politicians wrapping themselves in a green cloak of how they think the countryside should look and operate. Their vision has no basis in reality and will fool people rather than deliver anything for the environment, which is still best managed by farmers producing quality food. What the UK lacks is a coherent plan for its countryside and food production; rural communities and people are key to the countryside and success cannot be measures via green initiatives around political definitions of biodiversity. They are forcing those while rural communities die each day with the loss of services, the closure of businesses and in particular schools. This reflects a lack of any joined up political thinking around food, agriculture, rural communities and yes, biodiversity. In those social media posts targeting politicians farmers are questioning the logic of supermarket shelves filled with chicken from Thailand, beef from Brazil and pork from Poland while telling farmers here they need to compete on cost. The rhetorical question is how they are expected to compete with lower wages, lower quality lower welfare standards and massively lower environmental standards. This is a good point that politicians refuse to hear. But with a poll out this week suggesting Reform is massively ahead with voters, Labour and the Tories tied and support for the Greens surging politicians need to listen more to all voters, including those in overlooked and forgotten rural communities.