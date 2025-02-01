UFU secures extended deadline for manure export submissions following Storm Eowyn disruptions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has successfully lobbied the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) to secure an essential extension for farmers and agents unable to submit their non-derogated manure export records due to disruptions caused by Storm Eowyn.

Following UFU intervention, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has confirmed that while the online submission system will close as planned at 11.59pm on 31 January 2025, submissions will now be accepted via email until 11.59pm on 14 February 2025.

This extension provides much-needed flexibility for farm businesses affected by power outages and internet access difficulties during the storm.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “This is a significant win for our members who were understandably concerned about meeting the strict online deadline in the wake of recent storm-related disruptions. We commend the Minister and NIEA for recognising the difficulties farmers faced and agreeing to our call for a practical solution. This extension will ensure that those impacted by unforeseen technical issues can still comply with regulatory requirements.”

Farmers and agents who cannot submit their export data online by the original deadline must email their submissions to [email protected] by the new deadline.

Submissions must be in a suitable format, and those with large numbers of movements are encouraged to use the provided Excel template.

McLenaghan added: “The UFU remains committed to standing up for our members and ensuring they are supported in meeting compliance requirements. We encourage anyone facing challenges to contact us if they need further assistance.”

The start of the new slurry spreading season coincides with a lot of positivity permeating through most sectors of local agriculture. Milk prices are on the rise, the beef market is delivering record returns for primary producers while most other sectors of the farming industry are enjoying relative stability.

Moreover, the prospects of these very encouraging economic trends remaining in play seem to be positive as 2025 stretched before us.

But not everything is rosy in the garden. Planning restrictions remain in place for many farm businesses wishing to invest in their futures. In addition, the environmental challenges facing agriculture continue to gain momentum.

The year ahead will see the publication of Northern Ireland’s first climate action plan while issues such as water quality and the associated use of chemical fertilisers, slurries and farmyard manures remain t be dealt with in a sustainable way.

However, John McLenaghan believes that movement on issues on planning and the eradication of Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) will be secured during the period ahead.

He cites the role of new technologies in delivering a solution to the ammonia challenge while the appointment of a new chief veterinary officer will bring alternative thinking to bear, where bTB is concerned.

Food security looks set to become a major priority for the UK government during the period ahead.

John McLenaghan again: “Four decades ago, food self sufficiently levels in the UK averaged 80%.

“Today, this figure has fallen to just over 60%, and if it drops still further, the outlook for the stability of the UK as a whole would be extremely grave,” McLengahan said.

He concluded: “Currently, farm gate returns are where they should be. The issue now centres on farmers having the confidence to invest in the future of their businesses.”