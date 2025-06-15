UFU technical team: On hand to help solve your farm problems

​Running a farm in Northern Ireland is no small task and when challenges arise, it helps to know that support is just a phone call away.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s exactly what members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union can count on, thanks to the Union’s dedicated technical team.

Whether it’s navigating complex paperwork or tackling an on-the-ground issue, UFU’s technical officers are a trusted source of help, advice and practical solutions.

Who’s behind the scenes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuilcagh Mountain Lough Atona. (Photo: Freelance)

The UFU technical team is made up of six experienced professionals, each responsible for a different part of Northern Ireland. They work closely with local group offices and UFU members, offering one-on-one assistance that’s tailored to the unique needs of each farm.

The team includes Gillian Cheatley, Leslie Craig, Hannah Foster, Sarah Wilson, Robert Cochrane and Caroline Montgomery.

Their collective expertise spans every aspect of modern farming and they’ve built a reputation for helping farmers overcome a wide range of issues with confidence and care.

What kind of help is available?

UFU technical team (L-R), Hannah Foster, Caroline Montgomery, Gillian Cheatley, Leslie Craig, Sarah Wilson and Robert Cochrane. (Photo: Freelance)

From policy red tape to field-based fixes, the UFU technical team handles an impressive variety of farm-related problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few of the areas they cover include: Single farm payment / cross compliance; animal health and welfare; Planning and rural development; Environmental regulations; Employment matters; Drainage and land management; Penalty appeals and more.

Real stories coming soon

Over the coming weeks, the UFU will be sharing real-life case studies, showcasing how technical officers have supported local farmers through tough situations and what outcomes were achieved. These stories aim to highlight the practical value of UFU membership and the difference the technical team can make.

Need Help?

If you’re a UFU member and facing a challenge on the farm, don’t hesitate to reach out. Simply contact your local UFU group office and ask to be put in touch with a technical officer. Help is always at hand, you don’t have to tackle farm problems alone.

Would you like to join the UFU?

Joining the UFU is simple and gives farmers access to a variety of support including the UFU technical team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To become a member, contact your local UFU group office or visit the official UFU website to fill out a membership application (www.ufu.org, and click ‘join the UFU tab’).

Once you join, you’ll gain access to expert technical support, representation on key agricultural issues, member-only discounts and a strong voice advocating for farmers at local and national levels.