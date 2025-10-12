UFU South Tyrone group reflects on a busy summer while looking ahead to a packed winter programme
The winners of the group competition are as follows:
- Winter barley – Jeffrey Mullan, Dungannon
- Winter wheat - Caledon Estate, Caledon
The Group once again attended Clogher Valley Show with much welcomed refreshments supplied to members from near and far. Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine and deputy president Glenn Cuddy came along to meet and chat with the members.
Donations for refreshments were taken for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke and £564.22 was raised for this very important and valuable service.
Congratulations to Joyce Richardson from Newmills, Dungannon who won the M&S Hamper at the show.
The Winter Programme is fast approaching and the first meeting for the South Tyrone Group is set to commence on 20 October at 8pm in the Dungannon Swifts Football Club. The
meeting will be addressed by Pauline Nelmes, owner of Track Kit Ltd. The meeting will be discussing farm security advice from trackers to cameras.
If you have an email address and would like to receive the weekly UFU update, please contact the group office so this can be arranged.