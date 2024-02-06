Snow is on its way to the UK this week, as temperatures begin to drop in some areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cold snap, which will bring temperatures down to freezing in some northern areas, is due to sweep in later this week. And it will bring with it the chance of snow in some places.

A yellow warning for snow is in place in Northern Ireland for Thursday.

NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns said: “With yellow warnings issued for snow covering much of the UK later this week, we are urging farmers to take extreme care while working in wintery hazards.

“Safety must be a priority for farmers, family members and workers and while fully understanding the pressures farmers are under, it is vital they avoid taking risks which could lead to injury or fatalities.

“For those working outside alone, it is important to let someone know where they will be and what time they are expected back. It is also worth carrying a charged mobile phone and using the What3Words App to help provide a location in the event of an emergency.

“We know many farmers will be preparing for the wintery weather by using additional feed for livestock reared outdoors and moving stock from exposed areas where possible.

“Water supplies can also be affected by falling temperatures, so farmers may ensure alternative sources of water in case of frozen pipes and troughs. Usually, bursts occur when the thaw starts and frozen water expands in the pipes. For this reason, it is important to check pipes around homes, outbuildings and farmyards every few hours as the temperatures rise above freezing so you can isolate a leak before it causes devastating damage.

“Treacherous conditions on rural roads may also cause additional challenges for farm businesses and their day-to-day activities. Motorists should remember that visibility may be reduced and stopping distances increased during the freezing weather and must adjust their driving accordingly.