Well-known veterinary surgeon Wilson Kennedy killed in road crash

Wilson Kennedy, who was 69, was from the Ballyclare area.

He was one of the key founders of Clare Vet Group.

The fatal collision, involving a black Seat Ibiza and a farm cart/quad-type vehicle, occurred in the Irish Hill Road area of Straid, just outside Ballyclare It was reported to police shortly after 8pm.

PSNI Inspector Buchanan said: “Sadly, Mr. Kennedy, who was driving the farm cart/quad-type vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A female passenger travelling in the Seat Ibiza was taken to hospital following the collision.

The 26-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza was arrested on suspicion of offences in relation to the collision and he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Irish Hill Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.

Police on the Irish Hill Road outside Ballyclare. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Inspector Buchanan added: “As our enquiries into this collision continues,