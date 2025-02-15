Where the rural chaplain will be this week

PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Simon plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Monday 17th February – Swatragh Livestock Market – Mission: Farm Strong – caring for farmers, their families and the rural community, in support of their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

The Rural Chaplain team will be at a number of venues this week

We will be attending Swatragh Livestock Mart alongside Action Cancer, Farm Families Health Checks, Health and Safety Executive NI, NI Agri-Rural Health Forum, Rural Support and Ulster Farmers’ Union. We will also be visiting Primary Schools across the country. Event starts in the mart at 10.30 am.

- Thursday 20th February – Enniskillen (Ulster Farmers’ Mart) - Mission: Farm Strong. For full details, see Swatragh entry above. Action Cancer’s mobile detection unit, the Big Bus, will also be providing free breast screening and MOT health checks when it visits - booking in advance is essential, via www.actioncancet.org/appointments. Event starts in the mart at 10.30 am.

- Friday 21st February – Ballymena Livestock Market – Mission: Farm Strong. For full details, see Swatragh entry above. Event starts in the mart at 10.30 am.

- Saturday 22nd February – Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales - Mission: Farm Strong. For full details, see Swatragh entry above. Event starts in the mart at 10.30 am.