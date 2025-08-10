Whyte joins UFU

Lawrence Whyte has been appointed as UFU policy assistant.

Lawrence is from a farming family in County Armagh, where he has been actively involved in the mixed farm from a young age. They run a predominantly Aberdeen Angus herd, with a strong emphasis on biodiversity and maintaining a resilient farm business.

“My experience has taught me the value of balancing sustainable practices with long-term economic viability,” Lawrence explained.

“Academically, I’ve recently graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a BSc in Agricultural Technology with Professional Studies. My academic background centred on exploring the intersections of agricultural regulatory policy, with a particular emphasis on how regulatory framework influence our food production and sustainability. This has equipped me with a strong foundation in research, critical thinking and sector specific decision making.”

Lawrence also completed a placement year with ABP Newry. In addition, he has gained hands on experience in agronomy, retail and technical roles, which have broadened his understanding of the agri-food sector across the supply chain.

He continued: “As a current Ulster Farmers’ Union member and past participant in the CAFRE great agri-food debate, I’ve long admired the Union’s vital role in championing farmers’ interests and creating a unified voice for the sector.

“As a policy graduate, I’m particularly drawn to the opportunity to contribute to such an influential organisation at a pivotal time for agriculture. The UFU’s work across policy, events and membership services, plays a key part in shaping the direction of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry and that’s something I’m eager to be part of.

“With a background that combines both academic policy analysis and practical on-farm experience, I understand the real world challenges farmers face. I want to use this insight to help bridge the gap between grassroots members and wider industry or government stakeholders. Whether through contributing to policy development, communicating effectively with members or supporting strategic events, I see this as a meaningful opportunity to make a positive impact in my role.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the ground, engaging directly with farmers and supporting the Union’s work across events, advocacy and communication. I want to play a part in making sure members feel informed, heard and represented, whether that’s through strengthening community engagement or helping shape policy that reflects the realities of family farms.

As a policy graduate, I’m especially keen to contribute to the Union’s efforts on critical challenges such as water quality and the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP). I want to be part of the team working to ensure these issues are addressed fairly and effectively, with farmers at the centre of the conversation.

“Ultimately, I want to contribute to a stronger, more sustainable agricultural sector in Northern Ireland, with a particular focus on supporting young farmers driving innovation and encouraging long-term resilience. My goal is to be a proactive, reliable team member who makes a meaningful difference for both UFU staff and its membership.”