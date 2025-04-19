​Wild garlic is only here for a short time so worth cherishing while it is

​There’s nothing like a mini heat wave in early Spring to discombobulate us!

Just as I made plans to barbecue over Easter, the weather has decided to take a turn for the worse and scupper them completely. On the plus side the garden has come to life and all the pots of herbs have had a massive growth spurt. Wild garlic is another plant that is at its best right now and completely free to boot. It grows in damp, shady places – anywhere with trees and a stream running through it is ideal. Follow your nose to where to find it. Its only here for a short time so worth cherishing while it is. A good roast chicken is something to comfort us for the lack of sunshine. To preserve wild garlic’s pungency I like to whizz it into a butter. Boil a chopped shallot with some dry cider and then blend with soft butter and as much wild garlic as you can pack into it. For the recipe here a roast chicken is anointed with the butter at the beginning of the cooking process and then at the end while it rests.