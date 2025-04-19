Wild garlic is only here for a short time so worth cherishing while it is
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just as I made plans to barbecue over Easter, the weather has decided to take a turn for the worse and scupper them completely. On the plus side the garden has come to life and all the pots of herbs have had a massive growth spurt. Wild garlic is another plant that is at its best right now and completely free to boot. It grows in damp, shady places – anywhere with trees and a stream running through it is ideal. Follow your nose to where to find it. Its only here for a short time so worth cherishing while it is. A good roast chicken is something to comfort us for the lack of sunshine. To preserve wild garlic’s pungency I like to whizz it into a butter. Boil a chopped shallot with some dry cider and then blend with soft butter and as much wild garlic as you can pack into it. For the recipe here a roast chicken is anointed with the butter at the beginning of the cooking process and then at the end while it rests.
To accompany the chicken I’ve gone off piste from the usual vegetable and gone for some seasonal grilled purple sprouting broccoli and scallions. When you’ve carved the chicken, serve it on a platter with the broccoli and spoon the delicious juices all over. Instead of roasties I’ve opted for a warm potato salad. Cook the potatoes gently and then toss into a dressing while still warm.
Something that gladdened my heart recently was the opening of a vegetable shop where I live in Portstewart. In a world of big retail conglomerates it’s lovely to walk into a shop with loose vegetables and fruit not trapped in plastic and in their natural state. For something sweet for Easter Sunday I’ve added a recipe for a sponge roulade filled with rhubarb compote and a cider custard cream. If you can’t source fresh rhubarb substitute some jam instead. The light sponge is filled with rhubarb, and cider custard folded into whipped cream and rolled up. You can keep it in the fridge until needed - just dust with icing sugar and serve.