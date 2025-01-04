Wool markets are on the up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wool markets have strengthened considerably over recent months, according to Ulster Wool Board member and British Wool vice-chairman, Brendan Kelly.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained: “There is a strong prospect that Ulster Wool suppliers will be receiving up to 40p/kg for the likes of Cheviot and Mule grades come May of this year, when our annual payments are issued.

“This is in total contrast to the 20p/kg on offer from independent merchants before Christmas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelly believes that farmers selling their wool in this way are missing out on an opportunity to maximise the value of a product that is, once again, securing a premium return on international markets.

Brendan Kelly.

He added: “Approximately 20 per cent of the wool produced in Northern Ireland is sold to independent buyers.

“These businesses do nothing to promote or add value to the wool they receive.

“This is in total contrast to the commitment made by Ulster Wool and British Wool to secure the best possible prices for the fleeces delivered to Muckamore by sheep farmers from across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The wool is then grouped and sold at auction in the most efficient way possible. This is a totally transparent process with the best possible price then reflected back to flock owners.

“Keeping costs down is a priority for Ulster Wool. This is why it is so important for all sheep producers in Northern Ireland to support what is a co-operative-based system.”

The December 2024 agricultural census confirmed a four per cent drop in Northern Ireland’s total sheep numbers, year-on-year.

The equivalent figure for the rest of the UK was six per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brendan Kelly again: “The fall-off in sheep numbers is worrying. This reflects the high age profile of sheep farmers and the fact that livestock farming is finding it hard to compete with the likes of the dairy sector for land at the present time.

“But it’s not all bad news. It is encouraging to note that lamb prices remained strong throughout most of 2024. As a result, primary producers felt the direct benefit of this upward market trend.

Turn to page 3

This should encourage flock owners to maintain and, hopefully, increase breeding sheep numbers as they look to 2025 and beyond.”

Brendan Kelly is a member of Northern Ireland’s Sheep Taskforce. The group was established to secure bespoke support measures for Northern Ireland’s sheep sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We met the farm minister, Adam Muir, back in October,” the Ulster Wool representative confirmed.

“At that stage he seemed quite supportive of a new support scheme for sheep.

“Minister Muir is to officially reply to the Task Force over the coming weeks.

“It’s important that the momentum generated last autumn is maintained.”

Brendan Kelly concluded:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously, this is all about money. However, recent weeks have seen the Stormont Executive commit to a longer term policy, where the future funding of agriculture is concerned.

“But, again it’s all about maintaining this momentum as 2025 progresses.”