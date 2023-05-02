Aldi has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket Beauty Club – starting with a nationwide search for 20 enthusiasts to trial, test and review cult Lacura beauty products before they land on shelves. Successful applicants will make up Aldi’s new beauty panel, receiving 11 products from its new on-trend summer line, set to hit stores soon.

Including a range of pigmented makeup buys and sophisticated fragrances, panellists will be required to review the colour, smell, look and feel of the products across five weeks. They will be asked to share a minimum of two static posts or videos through TikTok and Instagram using the #AldiBeautyClub hashtag. Reviews will also guide and inform Aldi beauty bosses ahead of key decision-making for 2024.

The Beauty Club launch comes as Lacura continues to grow in popularity; not only is its range a social sensation – #AldiPerfume has more than two million TikTok views – Lacura is now the UK’s number one own label beauty brand. Budding beauty fanatics that want to check out why Lacura is causing such a stir, simply need to send an email explaining why they think they should be chosen for the role, as well as outlining what their favourite Lacura product is and why.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Aldi UK, said: “We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Beauty Club for our cult Lacura brand. We’re looking for a panel of enthusiasts that are both passionate and excited about all things beauty.

“This also provides us with a fantastic opportunity to engage and hear the voice of Aldi shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants.”

Aldi is on the look out for beauty enthusiasts to try out new products before they hit the shelves

How to apply to review Aldi beauty products

To apply for Aldi’s first-ever Beauty Club and be in with a chance of receiving exclusive products, shoppers need to send an email to [email protected] with the following details:

Full name

Proof of age (copy of passport or driving licence)

TikTok and Instagram handle

150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for the position

Favourite Lacura product and why

Entries are open until Friday, May 19.

