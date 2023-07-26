Aldi has cut the price on fruit and veg products as the discount grocer looks to pass savings on to its customers amid the cost-of-living crisis. Shoppers will see prices drop by up to 36%, which Aldi said is a testament to its “commitment to offering the best value products to its customers.”

According to Aldi, 10 products will see price reductions, including avocados, red peppers, baking potatoes and sweetcorn. Aldi UK managing director Julie Ashfield said: “We know that shoppers are having to make hard choices at the moment, which is why we’re passing savings on to our customers anywhere we can.

“We know it can be difficult to access food that is both nutritious and affordable, so we recognise that lowering the costs of healthy food and veg staples like these is so important right now.

“We’re continuing to see high numbers of people switching to Aldi from every other supermarket as they look to save money and our promise remains that we will always offer straightforward, honest prices that we’ll keep low for our customers, every day.”

