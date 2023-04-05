Amazon has announced that it will close its UK-based retailer Book Depository later this month. The Gloucester-founded online bookshop has offices across the country and worldwide.

In a statement on the official Book Depository website, it reads: “We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023. You can still place orders until midday on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From all of us at Book Depository we want to say thank you. Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure."

It remains unclear how many jobs will be lost as a result of the closure. Amazon has been approached for comment and we are awaiting a reply.

Most Popular

The news comes shortly after the tech giant, who acquired the soon-to-be closed business in 2011, announced it would be slashing 9,000 jobs in March in its cloud services, as well as advertising and Twitch units. Amazon also cut 18,000 jobs back in January.

Amazon higher-ups blamed the cost of living crisis and subsequent “uncertain economic conditions” in a recent message to staff. CEO Andy Jassy also added that “this was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full list of affected Book Depository offices earmarked for closure

Amazon has announced the closure of online bookshop Book Depository - Credit: Adobe