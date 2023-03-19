Ant and Dec were forced to issue an apology to ITV viewers after Saturday Night Takeaway guest Toni Collette swore before the watershed. The Knives Out and Hereditary actress was taking part in game ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’ in a bid to win families a holiday to Florida.

Toni, 50, was tasked with guessing what movies four families were acting out when the Australian actress got flustered and accidentally let the word ‘S***’ slip. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly were left unimpressed as they had to issue an apology to ITV viewers.

Fans were quick to notice and flocked to social media to confirm they had. One user wrote: “Is it just us at home who heard the swearing?”. While another user replied: “ #tonicollette said "SH*T!" For sure! She said "Sh*t someone help me!" The reply included a meme of Collette in the A24 horror Hereditary.

After viewers were left to stew over the blunder during a commercial break, Ant & Dec returned and announced to the camera’s: “Apologies if you heard any of that language before the break.”

