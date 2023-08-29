Asda pulls more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks from shelves in urgent product recall - full list
Asda is urging customers to return the products to stores for a full refund.
Supermarket giant Asda has issued an urgent recall for more than 10 snack items. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the recalled items may be "unsafe to eat".
Asda warned the items have been recalled as a precaution "because they may contain pieces of metal and blue plastic which has the potential to cause injury." When a product is recalled, for any reason, the FSA shares details on what you should do if you have bought the item, as well as detailed information on why the product is being pulled from sale.
Customers who have bought any of the products are advised to return the items to store for a full refund, and you don’t need your receipt.
Asda: Recalled items
- Asda Puff Pastry (chicken), 500g, with best before dates August 31 and September 2, and barcode 505717242033
- ES Cheese and Onion Rolls, 4 x 47g, best before date September 4, and barcode 505717273339
- Asda Cheese and Onions Snack Rolls, 360g, best before date September 4, and barcode 505478105632
- Asda Savoury Rolls (cheese and onion), 360g, best before dates September 3 and 4, and barcode 505478105638
- Asda Pork Sausage Rolls, 360g, best before date September 4, and barcode 505478152461
- Asda Pork Sausage Rolls, 600g, best before date September 5, and barcode 505478152459
- Asda Tikka Slice, 300g, best before date September 4, and barcode 505244943933
- Asda Steak Slice, 300g, best before date September 3, and barcode 505244964335
- Two x Salt and Pepper Chilli Chicken Slice, 360g, best before date September 4, and barcode 505717284536
- Asda Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls, 7x24g, best before date September 4, and barcode 505717284573
- Asda Pinwheel – Limited Edition, 8x11g, best before date August 30, and barcode 505717299627