To celebrate the highly anticipated release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, its predecessor from 2009 has been rereleased in cinemas.

James Cameron’s movie broke records when it was first released and fans have eagerly awaited the sequel for 13 years after many delays and release date changes.

Shortly after the first movie released it was announced that there would be at least four more movies set in the stunning world of Pandora on the way.

Sam Worthington returns to star in the Avatar sequel. Photo: 20th Century Studios.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans who are excited to see the sequel, and wanting to relive the big screen experience of the original film have even more incentive to grab tickets now with an exclusive new look at the upcoming sequel after the credits.

Fans who have already attended the release have expressed their joy at the surprise look with one user writing: "Just saw the re-release of Avatar and I’m glad I stayed because I saw some scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water and it was soooo goood. I can’t wait for December!"

So, how can you see the latest look at Avatar: The Way of Water? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Avatar: The Way Of Water out?

Avatar: The Way Of Water will hit cinemas across the globe on 16 December 2022.

How to watch the new Avatar: The Way of Water new trailer

A sneak peek at the sequel has been added as a post-credits scene to the remastered version of the original movie currently showing in cinemas across the UK.

What will Avatar: The Way of Water be about?

Disney describes Avatar 2: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

When is Avatar returning to Disney+?

The first movie was removed from Disney+ ahead of its re-release in cinema’s but is expected to return to the streaming platform at some point after the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Will there be an Avatar 3 and Avatar 4?

Director James Cameron is behind Avatar: The Way of Water, which is set for release later this year. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The sequel officially began production in 2017 but the mix of live action and motion capture elements meant that the film took a while to make.

In September 2020, James Cameron revealed that Avatar 2 was done, and Avatar 3 was ‘around 95%’ done. Meaning fans may not have to wait as long to return to Pandora.