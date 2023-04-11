Barclays has announced it will be closing an additional 15 bank branches across the UK, taking the overall total to 84 this year. The latest list of closures is yet another blow to high streets across the UK.

Barclays - who have closed over 1,000 banks since 2015 - has made the tough decision due to a change in customers’ behaviour over recent years. Alongside Barclays, other major lenders have announced closures citing online banking as a major factor.

The company has also launched ten semi-permanent "banking pods" which can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand. Barclays is also introducing six electric vehicle (EV) banking vans in order to access customers in remote locations.

Jo Mayer, head of everyday banking at Barclays UK, said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to reimagine where and how we show up to provide the best service for customers now and in the future.

“Our new banking pods and community pop-ups help us to tailor our in-person support for each location, including support with digital skills. In areas where we close a branch, we will maintain our presence in that community offering an alternative face-to-face solution.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 15 Barclays branches set to close later this year and the date each store will shut.

